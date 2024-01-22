Al Ghurair Investment reiterates its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG 8) of providing decent work and economic growth.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, has been recognised as a Top Employer in the country for the second consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute. This accolade recognises the group's continued commitment to fostering a conducive environment for learning and people development, aligning seamlessly with Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG 8) – promoting decent work and economic growth.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Al Ghurair's recognition is a testament to its multifaceted initiatives aimed at unlocking the full potential of its workforce. In a recent company-wide people opinion survey, the group received high marks, particularly in transparency and in successfully well aligning people strategies with business goals.

Commenting on the achievement, John Iossifidis, Group CEO, Al Ghurair Investment, said: “As we celebrate our recognition as a Top Employer for the second consecutive year, this achievement echoes our commitment to our most valuable asset – our people. This certification underscores our relentless pursuit of fostering a workplace where diversity thrives, inclusion is the norm, and where every individual's growth is nurtured. We take immense pride in this accolade as it signifies not just a certification, but a testament to our ongoing dedication to creating an environment where our people feel inspired, supported, and empowered to bring their best selves to work every day.”

Since beginning a Group-wide transformation journey three years ago, Al Ghurair has incorporated its ‘Fit for Future’ model into the organisation’s ‘Employee Value Proposition’ and talent strategy to engage and empower people along their career pathways. The programme, aligned with the Group’s commitment to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG 8), focuses on nurturing skills and advancing career pathways across its diverse talent base.

At the heart of Al Ghurair’s success lies its steadfast dedication to providing an environment for continuous learning and development, with a robust array of programmes designed to cultivate talent and drive professional growth. A newly-established Executive Leadership Development Programmes and Advanced Leadership Development Programmes have already seen the 60 participants to date already accumulating more than 6,000 learning hours. Further, Al Ghurair has invested in access to LinkedIn Learning to its full office-based community, with learners undertaking more than 12,000 modules since April 2023.

Meanwhile, an impactful Emiratisation programme underscores the Group's pledge to support and nurture local talent, promoting workforce diversity and empowering Emirati individuals to thrive within the organisation. This is made possible through in-house initiatives as well strategic collaborations with leading entities in the UAE.

Commenting on the recognition, David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute, said: “Al Ghurair Investment’s continued dedication to its employees is what has helped it achieve this recognition for the second year in a row. As employers, they have shown the difference they can make in people’s lives just by creating an environment that encourages ideas and growth, honing a culture of openness and inclusivity. We are proud to celebrate Al Ghurair as one of the leading Top Employers 2024 in the UAE.”

The certification reaffirms Al Ghurair’s Purpose to facilitate and empower meaningful change by ‘Enhancing Life’ for the communities it serves and the people that make it possible. Driven by its vision to deliver better, both outwards and within, the family business has cultivated an environment that encourages innovation, sparks curiosity and nurtures ideas through mutual collaboration and partnership.