Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Foods, the food production and processing division of Al Ghurair, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has announced that its pasta manufacturing facility in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Industrial area has made the strategic shift from diesel oil to compressed natural gas (CNG) to run its production processes, a first within the company’s portfolio. The transition to cleaner fuels signals the company’s commitment to the UAE’s climate ambitions by consistently decarbonising its operations.

CNG is a clean-burning alternative fuel that is obtained by compressing natural gas to less than 1% of its volume at standard atmospheric pressure. It has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional fuels, thus producing lesser greenhouse gas emissions and particulate matter.

The facility will be supplied with CNG through a virtual pipeline technology by CloudEnergi, a UAE-based clean energy solutions provider, which will allow it to reduce it’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 31%, equivalent to 2,191 tonnes of CO2 annually. All other business units within Al Ghurair Foods will be transitioned to natural gas over the next 12-18 months.

Commenting on the announcement, Turgut Yegenaga, CEO of Al Ghurair Foods and Al Ghurair Resources International, said: “The transition to natural gas to run our pasta manufacturing facility comes in response to tackling our carbon footprint at the granular level. It is the small changes that add up to make the most monumental difference. At Al Ghurair Foods, we are proud to support and contribute to national goals, especially in the UAE’s extended Year of Sustainability.”

Laith Madi, COO of CloudEnergi, commented on the occasion, "This milestone with Al Ghurair Foods is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions. It demonstrates the value we bring to the UAE’s industrial sector by unlocking the benefits of natural gas through our cutting-edge Virtual Pipeline technology.”

As a regional leader in the food industry, Al Ghurair Foods runs a number of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across 25 countries. The pasta facility in Dubai produces 100 kilotons of pasta and noodles annually, contributing to the UAE’s local food manufacturing capabilities.

-Ends-

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About Al CloudEnergi:

CloudEnergi, is a leading UAE-based provider of clean energy solutions, that serves diverse sectors including oil & gas, steel processing, petrochemicals, and food & beverage. Leveraging an innovative Virtual Pipeline technology that ensures seamless natural gas delivery to industrial facilities, even without a nearby natural gas network. This state-of-the-art solution guarantees uninterrupted energy supply, enhances operational efficiency, reduces environmental impact, and delivers significant cost savings on energy bills.

For more information about CloudEnergi's innovative solutions, visit www.cloudenergi.com.

For media enquiries, please contact: media@al-ghurair.com