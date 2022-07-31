Dubai-UAE: Al Ghandi Auto Group, a leading automotive dealership in the United Arab Emirates, has recently transitioned from its legacy application system and embraced a digital transformation with autoExpressTM Dealer Management System on SAP S/4 HANA Private Cloud Edition. The upgrade aligns with the ever-evolving habits, expectations and challenges of automotive customers whilst presenting a unique opportunity to enhance productivity, efficiency and accelerate growth.

IntelliSoft’s autoExpress™ is a Dealer Management System (DMS) built on SAP’s S/4HANA platform and applications. It incorporates Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Mobility, and Embedded Analytics to understand changing trends and customer behaviour.

In-person dealerships play a vital role in the car buying process globally. However, some markets have exhibited a higher appetite for online car buying. The global pandemic coupled with the growing young population in the UAE has accelerated development and adoption of new technologies, driving change in all sectors and industries, especially in the shift to digital shopping. YouGov’s “International Automotive report 2021” shows that the online car-buying penetration in the UAE among young adults 25-34 years is much higher than the global average, highlighting their strong affinity towards the digital channel.

“Shopping for automotive vehicles online is becoming a norm,” said Mark Jenkins, CEO at Al Ghandi Auto. “Car dealerships need to be more intelligent and agile in catering to customers' unique needs and requirements at every touchpoint. Exceptional customer service and satisfaction remain key to ensuring business continuity, longevity, and profitability in today’s rapidly changing world. We believe that the solutions offered by IntelliSoft’s autoExpress™ are what will propel us to a new digital-first era ripe with opportunity and infinite potential.”

autoExpress™ DMS is fully integrated with Customer Relationship Management, Operations, Human Capital Management, Financials, Procurement, Inventory Management, Sales and business processes not limited to Subscription, Leasing, Rental, and In-house finance, which helps dealership Expand Revenue, Achieve Operational Excellence and Maximise Customer Satisfaction. autoExpress™ delivers Best Practice Configuration and Documentation processes, which reduces the duration of adoption and, therefore, the cost of implementation.

-Ends-

About Al Ghandi Auto:

Al Ghandi Auto, part of the Al Ghandi Auto Group, one of the largest automotive retailer groups in the region is the leading General Motors Automotive Dealership in the UAE. Al Ghandi Auto aims to build on tradition, diligence and values, and is proud of its solid reputation for reliability and integrity. With 7 state of the art showrooms, the company offers a selected range of new and used automotive innovations, as well as comprehensive world-class after-sales and parts support providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales, service and genuine parts for world-renowned brands Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the North Emirates and Cadillac in the whole of the UAE.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra

Adnan Wahidi

alghandi@golin-mena.com