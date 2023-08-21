Dubai, UAE: Al Ghandi Auto, the exclusive distributor of GMC and Chevrolet in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as Cadillac in the UAE, has recently installed two innovative hydrogen gensets in order to provide environmentally friendly power to the electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations in the company’s stockyard. Using the most advanced technology, known as hydrogen fuel cells, chemical energy is converted to electricity, with zero emissions, zero vibration, and almost zero noise, thus revolutionizing how businesses meet their energy requirements.

The UAE was the first Gulf nation to commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and aspires to be the first nation in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to achieve this significant target. According to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the deployment and use of clean energy solutions is one of the main pillars of the UAE’s model for addressing the pressing challenge of climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced that 2023 is the Year of Sustainability in the country. In line with this initiative Al Ghandi Auto has set new standard by adopting hydrogen as the fuel that will accelerate the UAE’s sustainable energy transition.

As one of the largest automotive organizations in the UAE and the MENA region, Al Ghandi Auto is committed to reducing negative environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices. Hydrogen is an emission-free energy source when converted to electricity, and as a natural element it can be produced in various ways. The electrolysis of water, in which an electric current splits water into oxygen and hydrogen, is one of these methods. When the electricity used in the process originates from a renewable source, such as solar energy, the production is entirely environmentally friendly. Dubai has already established the first industrial scale green hydrogen plant in the Middle East and North Africa.

Al Ghandi Auto’s new hydrogen gensets produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, with the only byproduct being pure water droplets. This process, known as electrochemical conversion, guarantees that hydrogen gensets release no CO2, toxic fumes, or fine particles into the atmosphere. In addition, hydrogen has the highest energy content of any common fuel by weight, making it a far more potent power source. With a fast start-up time, as well as simple and secure operation, hydrogen gensets enable the production of electricity on demand, offering a reliable and efficient power source for the company’s electric vehicles charging needs. Al Ghandi Auto estimates that using these two hydrogen gensets instead of two diesel generators will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 30 tons per year, which is equivalent to planting 1,300 trees. This aligns perfectly with Al Ghandi Auto’s commitment to reducing negative environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices.

Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al Ghandi Auto Group said: “The successful installation and operation of two hydrogen gensets demonstrates our unwavering commitment towards local and global community. Al Ghandi Auto is completely aligned with our leadership's goals for the UAE's sustainable development and is already making strides to secure a better tomorrow for future generations.”

The installation of the advanced hydrogen gensets is only the beginning of the company's efforts to incorporate sustainable energy solutions into its operations. With the sun shining brightly in the UAE all year long, Al Ghandi Auto is also in the process of installing solar panels to the company’s stockyard. The facility's operations will then be powered primarily by solar energy, with hydrogen gensets serving as a backup. Upon the completion of this ambitious project, Al Ghandi Auto will become the only automotive company in the UAE and the region to operate one of its facilities with zero greenhouse gas emissions. Al Ghandi Auto has 16 EV Chevrolet Bolts in its fleet as part of their relentless dedication in promoting Green change.

