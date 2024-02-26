Dubai: Al Futtaim Willis (AFW), a leading insurance broker in the region, and The Events Group (TEG), an exclusive business collective for UAE event professionals, have announced a strategic partnership to provide TEG members with tailored Insurance products, Insurance and risk management advice and Insurance Education and Awareness sessions.

This strategic partnership between Al Futtaim Willis and TEG aims to offer members cost-effective insurance products tailored to their unique needs, along with proactive risk management strategies to mitigate potential challenges. By leveraging Al Futtaim Willis's industry-leading capabilities and TEG's extensive network and insights within the events sector, members can anticipate greater peace of mind and operational resilience.

"We are excited to collaborate with The Events Group to extend our specialized insurance solutions to its esteemed members," said Mark Scott, Deputy CEO at Al Futtaim Willis. "Through this partnership, we are committed to supporting TEG members with comprehensive risk management solutions, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional events while safeguarding their interests."

As a joint venture between the Al Futtaim Group and Willis Towers Watson UK, Al Futtaim Willis brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record in delivering comprehensive insurance solutions across various sectors.

The Events Group (TEG), a pioneering business collective catering exclusively to professionals within the events industry in the UAE, seeks to empower its members with valuable resources and strategic alliances to navigate the dynamic landscape of event management.

For more information about Al Futtaim Willis and its range of insurance solutions, visit www.afw.ae. To learn more about The Events Group and its initiatives for event industry professionals, visit www.theeventsgroup.ae.

