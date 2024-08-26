Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the official distributor of Ram, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Ram 1500 Laramie and Rebel models in the United Arab Emirates. Featuring the all-new 3.0L I6 Hurricane Twin Turbo engine, these trucks deliver an impressive 420 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque, setting a new benchmark for power and performance.

Arun Prasad, Brand Director - Ram, Jeep, Chrysler & Dodge, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, commented, “The 2025 Ram 1500 models showcase Ram's legacy of excellence and innovation. These trucks are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers in the UAE. Whether you’re drawn to the on-road star Laramie or the rugged off-roader Rebel, there is a Ram variant for everyone to enjoy.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 Laramie is designed for those who seek a blend of comfort and top performance. It features a 12-inch infotainment system with advanced connectivity options, leather-powered seats with ventilation, and advanced safety features such as Active Lane Management and Adaptive Cruise Control. With its 20” alloy wheels, new chrome grill design and premium interior, the Laramie offers a sophisticated driving experience and a strong road presence without compromising on power.

The 2025 Ram Rebel caters to the adventurous spirit with its bold design and rugged capabilities. It boasts a black/sport fascia with a performance hood and 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres suited for a trip on a road less travelled. The Rebel also includes a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch front passenger display, Harman Kardon sound system with 19 speakers and Ram Box Cargo Management System, making it perfect for both off-road expeditions and adventurous urban journeys.

The new Hurricane engine offers 420 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque, providing more power than ever before. The 2025 Ram 1500 Laramie and Rebel are now available across all showrooms in the UAE and ready for test drives.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises

Established in 1971, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises is the official distributor and representative of Chrysler, Dodge and RAM in the UAE, and Jeep in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Trading Enterprises has set itself apart as a leading automotive player with a distinctive heritage of excellence in customer service and retention; further validated by the fact that most Trading Enterprises customers remain lifelong customers. The company delivers its signature, dedicated support through sales and after-sales facilities situated across 12 locations in the UAE, managed by a team of automotive experts and manufacturer trained technicians. For more information, please visit: www.tradingenterprises.ae.

