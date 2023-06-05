Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises launches the all-new Honda ZR-V, a head turning compact SUV that offers the perfect blend of sophisticated styling, practicality, and a purposeful driving experience. Lining up between HR-V and CR-V, the Honda ZR-V is aimed at young, image conscious buyers who seek a stylish, powerful, and fun to drive vehicle that can seamlessly integrate into their life. The ZR-V perfectly embodies Honda’s ‘Advanced and Sporty’ brand ambition, blending premium design, state-of-the-art technology and engaging driving characteristics.

ZR-V is a charismatic and energetic SUV that combines the confidence of an SUV and the elegance of a coupé. A purposeful stance and a bold front face provide a strong road presence that perfectly complements its dynamic performance, whilst slimline, full LED, headlights and gloss black grille create a sophisticated appearance, which continues along the side of the vehicle through to the sleek horizontal LED rear combination lights that neatly integrate into the tailgate. The interior of ZR-V is similarly class leading, with high quality, soft-touch materials and detailed finishing, combined with stylish lighting throughout the cabin to create a premium ambience.

Safety is a key priority for Honda, with all grades of the new ZR-V equipped with Honda SENSINGTM driver assistance which includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking System to help reduce the risk of an accident, whilst the Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) Body Structure and standard 8 airbags help protect the driver and passengers in the event of a collision.

Honda ZR-V is powered by a turbo charged 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine that provides 180hp and 240Nm of torque, and fuel efficiency of up to 16.5km/Litre, giving a potential range of 940km from a full tank of gas. Whether you’re accelerating from standstill or passing at speed, the turbocharged engine delivers a forceful response. It's mated to the latest generation of continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is tuned for a more natural response with early downshifts during braking for more engaging driving experience.

Two grades of ZR-V will be available. With a starting price of AED 119,900, the highly equipped LX model includes dual-zone Automatic Climate Control with rear AC vents, front and rear parking sensors, a 10.2” TFT Full Digital Driver Information Display and a 9” touchscreen that supports both Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay, and a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. The top-of-the-line EX, priced at AED 129,900 adds a 12-speaker Bose CenterPoint surround audio system, premium leather seats with 8-way power adjustment, a power-operated tailgate, and the Multiview 360-degree camera system and power tailgate with kick-sensor and walk-away close.

The ZR-V is available to purchase now in seven exterior colours, five of which debut on this model (Platinum Gray, Premium Crystal Garnet, Premium Crystal Blue, Midnight Blue Beam and Nordic Forest), interior colour options include Black or Grayage Fabric on LX or Grayage or Maroon Leather on EX.

Customers can experience the ZR-V in person at Honda Showrooms across the UAE in Dubai Festival City, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi Umm Al Nar.

For more information and to book a test drive, please visit honda.ae/en/cars/new-cars/zr-v/ or call 800HONDA.

About Trading Enterprises Honda

Trading Enterprises Honda, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the sole UAE distributor of Honda vehicles, motorcycles, marine engines, power products, and parts. Recognized as one of the largest independent Honda distribution companies in the world, Trading Enterprises Honda is supported by an expansive network of modern showrooms, after-sales facilities, and retail Parts counters located across the UAE.

For more information on Trading Enterprises – Honda, please visit the website: https://www.honda.ae/

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

