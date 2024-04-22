New Toyota GR86 unveiled to customers in the UAE for the first time with surprise launch at Suhoor on the Track event at Dubai Autodrome

Stylish coupe brings sports-focused handling and performance to a wider audience

Sleek and assertive exterior is paired with a comfortable cabin that offers a range of practical features designed to elevate the daily driving experience

2.4L naturally aspirated, four-cylinder boxer engine offers a significant power upgrade with 233hp and 250Nm of torque

Choice of manual or automatic transmission enables drivers to choose an experience that fits their driving style

Vehicle comes equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features for greater peace of mind

Dubai, UAE: Toyota GR owners in the United Arab Emirates were amongst the first in the country to be treated to a surprise unveiling of the new Toyota GR86 Coupe. Guests attending the Suhoor on the Track event hosted by Al-Futtaim Toyota for GR owners at the Dubai Autodrome enjoyed the exclusive reveal whilst enjoying an evening of fine food and driving thrills on Dubai’s world-renowned racing circuit.

With the launch of the new Toyota GR86, sports car enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates can look forward to an exciting, yet accessible addition to Al-Futtaim Toyota’s GR (GAZOO RACING) collection with the launch of the new Toyota GR86. The sleek and stylish coupe provides an entry point to Toyota’s high-performance GR range, bringing the rewards of sports-focused handling and performance to a wider audience.

The new GR86 is an evolution of the previous FT86; the model launched a decade ago that signalled Toyota’s renewed commitment to sports car engineering. The coupe retains the classic configuration of a front-mounted engine with rear-wheel drive and is designed to spread the joy of a fun driving experience, while remaining faithful to the heritage of the previous model.

The development of Toyota’s ever-growing GR models by the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team fulfils the company’s mission to use the experience and know-how gained from participation in motorsport to build ‘ever-better cars.’

Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus commented: “We are thrilled to bring the new GR86 to our customers in the United Arab Emirates. Designed for enthusiasts by enthusiasts, this latest Toyota model developed by GAZOO RACING offers true sports car performance with a focus on added stability, power, and improved aerodynamics. The GR86’s mission is to open up the world of GAZOO RACING, enabling more and more people to get their hands on the iconic performance of the GR badge and add more zing to their experiences behind the wheel. We are confident this latest addition to the GR range available from Al-Futtaim, which already includes iconic models such as the Land Cruiser GR, Hilux GR and GR Supra, will give more of our customers opportunities to experience the pure joy of driving with direct and satisfying performance that truly embodies the GR spirit.”

The GR86 inherits the front-independent MacPherson struts and rear double-wishbone suspension system featured on the FT86, with a performance tuned for an even higher level of response and stable handling. The successful lowering of the centre of gravity is central to the car’s superior handling and exhilarating driving experience. As for the overall dimensions of the new GR86, they are close to those of its predecessor, yet, the height has been lowered by 10 mm (to 1,310 mm), while 5 mm has been added to the wheelbase (2,575 mm).

With its wide stance, the rear-wheel-drive coupe’s handling changes come in the form of front and rear-frame reinforcements that increase rigidity. Functional exterior air vents were also added to further support steering stability. In addition, weight-shaving details, such as aluminium roof panels and fenders, ensure a nimble curb weight of just over 1,270 kg.

The 2.4L naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed four-cylinder boxer engine brings a significant power upgrade, increasing from 197 to 233 hp and 205 to 250 nm of torque. The power boost stems from a series of tweaks, including increased bore size, changes to the intake and exhaust systems, and optimization of the Toyota D-4S dual injection technology. These deliver a responsive and powerful driving experience, particularly when coming out of curves onto straight roads. In addition, drivers can choose between a 6-speed manual (MT) or automatic transmission (AT). The bigger engine also improves zero-to-100 km/h, from 7.6 to 6.3 seconds for the MT and from 8.2 to 6.9 seconds for the AT.

With a refined, aerodynamic profile, the new GR86 boasts a sleek and assertive look with a long hood and short rear deck highlighting its racing-inspired proportions. The front of the vehicle features a GR-specific Functional MATRIX ‘G Mesh’ Grille, which fuses performance and expressiveness. Its angular LED headlights complement the aerodynamic front air dams and vents, with side sill spoilers to aid steering responsiveness and stability. The tightened wheel arches at the vehicle’s rear express a wide stance, while arch fins control airflow. Aerodynamic fins have also been added to the lower rear bumper to further enhance stability.

The 2024 GR86’s driver-focused cockpit is designed to elevate the daily driving experience while also offering a simplicity that keeps drivers squarely focused on the road. It features a 7-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) screen, which displays all-new three-mode digital instrumentation, including Normal, Sport, and Track modes. While in Track mode, drivers receive real-time readouts of gear position, engine speed, water temperature, and oil temperature. The horizontally configured instrument panel now has LCD toggle displays with silver trimmed dials that give the cabin a modern, race-inspired feel. Standard sport front bucket seats with side bolster firmly hold drivers in place around each corner. The GR86 also brings everyday usability, with 2+2 seating that offers the versatility of fold-down rear seats.

The vehicle’s comfortable cabin hosts a range of practical features, including an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen compatible with wired Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bluetooth® for hands-free phone capability, two USB ports and one auxiliary port, a six-speaker sound system, a powerful automatic dual-zone air conditioning system, and many more.

As with any other Toyota model, safety remains a top priority for the new GR86. The vehicle comes equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, such as 7-SRS airbags (including driver’s knee airbag), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Stop Hold Function, and Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), among many others.

The new GR86 offers a sporty look and allows customers to express their individuality with a choice of seven distinctive exterior colours. These include the GR appeal colors Crystal White Pearl, Ignition Red, Crystal Black Silica and standard colors like Oasis Blue, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Gray Metallic, and Sapphire Blue Pearl. Meanwhile, the interior is available in a choice of Black on MT and Black/Red on AT. Two types of newly designed wheels are available that add to the vehicle’s sleek and streamlined appearance, with 17-inch alloy wheels consisting of five twin spokes or 18-inch matte black alloy sports wheels.

