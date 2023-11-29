Cars Taxi renowned for being one of the UAE’s first taxi franchise companies to incorporate hybrid vehicles into taxi fleet.

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Toyota, the leading provider of automotive solutions in the UAE, announces its selection by Cars Taxi, one of the country’s largest taxi service operators and part of Al Ghurair Investment, to supply 1,300 Toyota Camry hybrid vehicles, in a partnership that is set to accelerate the country’s green mobility shift. This fleet expansion will bolster Cars Taxi's existing fleet of circa 4,000 vehicles, with 100% of its entire fleet now comprised of Hybrid / Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

Motivated by a steadfast commitment to sustainability and the ambitious target of achieving a 100% hybrid fleet, Cars Taxi actively sought opportunities for collaboration. In strategically identifying the Toyota Camry hybrid as the optimal choice for fleet expansion, Cars Taxi leveraged its longstanding relationship of more than two decades with Al-Futtaim Automotive to forge a partnership that aligns seamlessly with their vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

Al-Futtaim Toyota has been a trusted partner of taxi fleet operators in the UAE, having delivered over 10,000 Toyota Camry hybrids to both fleet operators and retail customers over the last two decades. Renowned for its low total cost of ownership, safety rating, fuel efficiency, and environmental benefits, the Camry continues to dominate the country’s taxi industry.

The agreement also covers the addition of the luxurious Toyota Granvia full-size MPVs to the VIP limousine fleet of Cars Taxi, including comprehensive maintenance solution for the limousine fleet covering both vehicle servicing and full body repairs. Through this arrangement, the vehicles will be maintained in the best condition operationally and command a better residual value at the time of resale.

Badr Abdulla Al Ghurair, CEO, Cars Taxi, emphasised the importance of embracing technology for a greener future: “As an early adopter of hybrid vehicles in the UAE's taxi industry, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. In pursuit of this vision, we exclusively considered hybrid vehicles, with the Toyota Camry hybrid standing out for its exceptional fuel efficiency and eco-conscious features. This strategic partnership with Al-Futtaim Toyota not only provides us with environmentally conscious, safe, comfortable, and reliable vehicles but also ensures an innovative and exceptional taxi journey for all our passengers."

Commenting on the partnership, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, said: “Green mobility is the imperative way forward, and as mobility market leaders, we understand we have a significant role to play in driving this transition. There is a growing call for more sustainable choices of transportation, not only from automotive stakeholders but also from our customers, and we remain committed to delivering this through a wide line-up of hybrid and innovative power trains on offer. This partnership with Cars Taxi is a continuation of our firm commitment to meeting the evolving demands as well as to developing the green mobility ecosystem in the country, as envisioned within the UAE’s Net Zero 2050.As part of one of the largest business groups in the UAE - Al-Futtaim Group, Toyota has consistently been partnering with several public transportation entities as well as major transport operators to accelerate the green mobility movement forward in the UAE. In a clear testament to this commitment, Al-Futtaim Group was recently announced as the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28.”

The agreement will also serve the full stock management lifecycle of the Cars Taxi fleet from procurement to de-fleeting through the Al-Futtaim Auto Auction network. Once a vehicle has reached the end of its fleet cycle, Cars Taxi will benefit from the Al-Futtaim Auto Auction used car B2B platform to resell the vehicles smoothly and efficiently for the best possible value.

The official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding solidified the partnership between Al-Futtaim Toyota and Cars Taxi. As a forward-looking initiative, the partnership aligns with the objectives of COP28, showcasing the commitment of both companies to contribute to global sustainability efforts.

About Cars Taxi

Established in 2000, Cars Taxi was the region’s first franchise taxi operation, guided by the strategic vision of the Government of Dubai to regulate the country’s franchised taxi operations system. With a fleet of circa 4,000 vehicles, and over 7,000 highly trained Captains, Cars Taxi’s network spans the UAE, providing fast and convenient services. Across this extensive network, Cars Taxi transports 160,000+ passengers, through 88,000+ journeys, every single day equating to more than 550 million kilometres per year.

As a long-time advocate of the green environment, and building a better world for future generations, Cars Taxi was the country's first taxi franchise company to introduce Hybrid / Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)vehicles into its fleet in 2015.

Cars Taxi Group, which is part of Al Ghurair Investment, is accredited with ISO 9001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007, ISO 39001:2012, ISO 14001:2015 –International Quality Certification by Gabriel Registrar.

As a transport partner of choice, today Cars Taxi is recognised as the UAE's most reliable taxi service - fulfilling its brand promise to 'Go The Extra Mile For You.'

For more information, please visit: https://www.carstaxi.ae/

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair Investment continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About Al-Futtaim Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles. Toyota has been exclusively distributed in the UAE by Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over six decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.

With a large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV, as well as a wide range of Hybrid options, Al-Futtaim Toyota is setting new benchmarks for clean motoring in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE. 2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society.

Toyota’s line-up features several hybrid vehicles including the sporty, practical and environmentally friendly RAV4, the C-HR, an innovative compact SUV, the seven-seater Highlander which is the brands biggest HEV to date, the powerful and efficient Corolla and the sleek and sophisticated Camry.

In September 2019, after a 17-year wait, Al-Futtaim Toyota launched the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra in the UAE, much to the delight of fans and loyalists across the country. With the all-new fifth-generation model, the legendary name returned to set the roads ablaze with a comeback only fitting of the Toyota Supra story, with the 2021 version launching a year later in October 2020.

In August 2020 Al-Futtaim Toyota shook up the lifestyle pickup segment with the introduction of the all-new eighth-generation Toyota Hilux Adventure. This was the first time ever that the Hilux is available as a retail model in the UAE, meaning that it is no longer limited to dominating the commercial-use sector.

For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Toyota models please visit www.toyota.ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.



Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

