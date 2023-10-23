Event showcased outstanding performance of the Toyota GR Supra and GR Yaris

Dubai, UAE: Building on its mission to support and develop the motorsports community in the United Arab Emirates, the newly formed Al-Futtaim Motorsports Division is supporting grassroots motorsport as the title sponsor of the Motor Hub Autocross Championship through its subdivision, Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE.

The first round of the Motor Hub Autocross Championship powered by Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE kicked off on October 14th, 2023 at Yas Marina Circuit’s Vehicle Dynamics Area (VDA), and will take place over five rounds across the UAE until April 2024.

Winners from last weekend’s event were as follows:

All-wheel drive winner: Saher Fataftah

Rear-wheel drive winner: Ramzi Atat

Front-wheel drive winner: Rudy Khoubbieh

HNR Trophy Winners:

All-wheel drive winner: Fahad Khan

Rear-wheel drive winner: ED Lee

Toyota Supra Cup winner: Jack Johns

Autocross, also known as AutoX, is a grassroots form of motorsport that emphasises safe competition and active participation. Typically taking place in large paved or tarmacked areas such as parking lots marked with cones, autocross events are popular among amateur drivers and car enthusiasts because they offer a relatively low-cost and accessible way to experience motorsports.

Commenting on the partnership, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, said: “I’d like to offer my warmest congratulations to all the winners from last weekend’s exciting Motor Hub Autocross Championship. It is our mission to develop and engage with the UAE’s motorsports and automotive communities through events like this that are accessible to all. Al-Futtaim’s Motorsports Division is therefore thrilled to partner with the Motor Hub Autocross Championship, which is powered by Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE, bringing safe, accessible and thrilling motorsports action to any suitable car owner.”

Alaa Tarawneh, Motorsport Manager at Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus added: “It was an outstanding day of competition at the first round of the Motor Hub Autocross Championship. We enjoyed the opportunity to showcase the outstanding performance of Toyota Gazoo Racing vehicles like the Toyota GR Supra and GR through participation in the event, and to meet and socialise with the dedicated community of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts in the UAE. We are looking forward to more racing action at the future rounds of the championship!”

A Breakdown of Autocross

Autocross is a great way for individuals to explore the world of motorsports without the high costs and intense competition found in other racing disciplines. It provides a fun, safe and accessible environment for automotive enthusiasts to test and improve their driving skills, as participants don't need a specialised racing license, and events are held in a controlled setting.

Autocross courses are set up using traffic cones to create a winding path that drivers must navigate. The main objective in autocross is to complete the course in the shortest amount of time possible, so drivers compete against the clock, with each run timed separately. The courses are designed to be tight and technical, testing a driver's agility, precision, and car control skills. Success is more dependent on a driver's ability to navigate the course efficiently than on the raw power or speed of the vehicle.

And finally, there is a strong social element to autocross events, in which participants and spectators have the opportunity to interact, share knowledge, and enjoy a day of motorsports together.

