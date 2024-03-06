The Store of Tomorrow offers a comprehensive range of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of families

Qatar, Doha: Al-Futtaim IKEA, the region’s leading Swedish home furnishing retailer, announces the launch of its innovative "Store of Tomorrow," revolutionizing the retail landscape with a focus on play, exploration and family-friendly experiences. With a steadfast commitment to accessibility and affordability, Al-Futtaim IKEA invites customers to explore a world where play and functionality unite seamlessly offering a convenient shopping experience.

Insights Driving Innovation

Recent research and tests conducted by Al-Futtaim IKEA have revealed compelling insights into the changing dynamics of children's lives, including reduced free time, increased screen time, and heightened academic pressures. Recognizing these shifts, Al-Futtaim IKEA is committed to addressing them through innovative play solutions integrated seamlessly into its store environments thereby reaching its vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.

Key findings from IKEA's research emphasize the importance of play in enhancing the shopping experience for families, driving visitation, and inspiring repeat visits. The introduction of play areas, tailored to different age groups from infants to tweens, aims to foster emotional connections with the brand and create memorable experiences for customers.

With a deep-rooted standpoint on childhood, influenced by Swedish heritage and extensive research, Carla Klumpenaar, GM Marketing, Communication & Interior Design at Al-Futtaim IKEA, UAE, Qatar, Egypt & Oman highlights the significance of introducing a new play experience within Al-Futtaim IKEA, stating, "Play is not just a pastime; it's a fundamental element in creating a better everyday life for the many people. By integrating relevant and engaging play solutions, we strengthen our role as a family-friendly retailer, catering to the evolving needs of our customers. Our commitment to childhood is evident in every aspect of our store, from the products we offer to the experiences we create."

Comprehensive Solutions for Families

The Store of Tomorrow reflects Al-Futtaim IKEA's unique approach to play and playfulness. It recognizes the importance of other essential aspects of childhood, such as sleep, study, storage, need of small furniture, toys and creativity. The Store of Tomorrow presents an array of immersive experiences, including:

Stardust Galaxy : Immerse yourself in the AFTONSPARV collection for an out-of-this-world space experience. Kids can capture fun space-themed pictures at the photo booth.

: Immerse yourself in the AFTONSPARV collection for an out-of-this-world space experience. Kids can capture fun space-themed pictures at the photo booth. Magic Circus : Step into the world of the BUSENKEL collection, where families can enjoy circus magic together, creating memorable and Instagrammable moments.

: Step into the world of the BUSENKEL collection, where families can enjoy circus magic together, creating memorable and Instagrammable moments. Underwater World : Delve into the BLÅVINGAD collection and explore products made from ocean-bound plastic in a captivating underwater setting.

: Delve into the BLÅVINGAD collection and explore products made from ocean-bound plastic in a captivating underwater setting. Chef Town: Indulge in the DUKTIG kitchen, offering families a delightful multisensory experience that's both delicious and fun.

This new customer-oriented space offers storage solutions, functional items, and convenient tools to enhance the shopping experience for parents. With dedicated planning areas, informative resources for young parents, and a focus on child safety, IKEA ensures a fun and supportive environment for families. Additionally, to accommodate young or expecting parents, an extra payment location is created and a dedicated play and creativity area for children to enjoy after a long day of shopping.

Sustainability at the Core

Aligned with Al-Futtaim IKEA's commitment to sustainability, the Store of Tomorrow prioritizes eco-conscious practices. Through education and awareness initiatives integrated into play experiences, children are empowered to engage with sustainability principles from an early age.

Carla emphasizes, "Children are the most important people in the world, and home is a great playground. By taking a 100% child perspective, we show kids and their parents that we are on your side. At Al-Futtaim IKEA, we believe kids have the right to play because it’s the best way for them to learn, develop, and grow. Our goal is to make play irresistible wherever you encounter IKEA. We aim to offer every child a fun, unique, and surprising play experience that enriches their journey through our stores."

The Store of Tomorrow represents a significant milestone in IKEA's journey towards amplifying its position as a family-friendly retailer, delivering personalized and rewarding experiences for its customers. By embracing playfulness as a core value, Al-Futtaim IKEA continues to innovate and inspire communities worldwide.

