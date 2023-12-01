Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Group, one of the Middle East’s largest diversified business conglomerates, officially inaugurated their participation at COP28 and reinforced their commitment to greener mobility at the global event, running until December 12, 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

Throughout COP28, Al-Futtaim Group are showcasing a series of ground-breaking sustainability initiatives that come together to form key components of the comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem they are building in the UAE, while the Group will also delve into global sustainable strategies, best practices and in-depth action plans alongside their partners covering diverse sectors, from automotive to retail.

Revolutionising the landscape

Al-Futtaim Automotive, a flagship division of Al-Futtaim Group, takes center stage at COP28 with a fleet of 360 New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), 8 electric buses, and cutting-edge Charge2Moov EV charging stations provided for the conference. The automotive company has pledged to deliver 50% of NEVs and 10% of the UAE’s charging stations by 2030, and aims to position itself as the regional leader in sustainable mobility, steering towards a zero-emission future in the UAE. A mission that closely aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero Strategic initiative and objectives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Paul Willis, President, Al-Futtaim Automotive, addressed that as automotive market leaders, Al-Futtaim Automotive shoulders an immense responsibility to drive the mass transition to sustainable mobility and curb carbon emissions in the UAE. The President also reiterated their efforts and strategies in building an integrated electric mobility ecosystem that promises to democratize the electric market and encourage more people in the country to adopt sustainable driving as their main mode. He further added that COP28 serves as the ideal platform to raise customer awareness and forge key partnerships that are imperative to climate change action.

A comprehensive showcase on the Al-Futtaim Stand

At the heart of Al-Futtaim Group’s participation at COP28 is the Al-Futtaim Stand, where the group is showcasing their diverse portfolio of electric models, from passenger cars to construction equipment to e-scooters.

The stand will feature the regional debuts of the all-new Polestar 3, all-new BYD HAN, all-new Volvo ECR25 Electric Compact Excavator, and the River Indie electric two-wheeler. Additionally, the company will showcase one of the most sector-redefining electric models in their portfolio, the Volvo C40 Recharge as well as their Charge2Moov charging stations.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a one-of-its-kind interactive Automotive Virtual Showroom, and learn about their cutting-edge electric mobility training academy for EV technicians, clearly demonstrating Al-Futtaim Automotive’s comprehensive approach to developing the sustainable mobility infrastructure.

Impact-driven conversations

Al-Futtaim Group is hosting pivotal panel conferences on the Green Zone stage and on the Al-Futtaim Stand. Distinguished industry leaders, sustainability experts, and partners will gather to discuss the business imperatives of decarbonization and explore the challenges and opportunities in transitioning towards a sustainable future.

Visitors to COP28 are invited to experience an awe-inspiring collection of never-seen-before electric models, experience advanced innovations and first-hand witness the electric mobility infrastructure that will steer sustainable progress in the UAE.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com