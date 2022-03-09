Dubai, UAE: In line with the pillars of its Emiratisation strategy, this morning Al-Futtaim Group inaugurated the fifth edition of its “Management Trainee” program from SINYAR, its Emiratisation platform. The inauguration, the first this year, took place in the presence of the head of the Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council, the Acting Chief Human Capital Officer, all directors of the divisions within the group, along with the 42 Emirati employees who were selected to participate in the SINYAR Management Trainee program.

This program provides the opportunity for recent Emirati graduates who aspire to work within the Al-Futtaim Group to build their career paths, as well as benefiting from a comprehensive and systematic 18-month educational program, including a special track designed to enhance and develop the performance of its participants, enriching communication, problem-solving and teamwork skills.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mira Al Futtaim, Chairperson of Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council, said: “Al-Futtaim Group is committed to supporting the UAE Government’s efforts towards Emiratisation in the private sector in the UAE. Emiratisation is a key focus for us, which is why we launched our Emiratisation strategy and Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council. SINYAR is a key pillar of this strategy, which aims to advance emerging Emirati talents and enable them to occupy professional and leadership positions in the private sector.”

She added: “We are determined to support young Emirati talent and provide them with the opportunity for advancement and career development. Emiratis are distinguished in their performance, dedicated to performing their duties to the highest level and keen to continue learning, training and develop. Al-Futtaim Group provides them with opportunities for this to eventually assume important leadership positions within the Group.”

Abdulrahman Saqr, Acting Chief Human Capital Officer at Al-Futtaim Group, said: “SINYAR Emiratisation platform is one of the group’s many initiatives that contribute to supporting the UAE’s strategy for Emiratisation in the private sector, and contributes in achieving the ambitions of our Emirati ambitious talent. The SINYAR Management Trainee program includes training participating UAE nationals over a period of 18 months in six key areas, including: customer relations, change management, time management, influence, leadership and emotional intelligence, across various departments of the group.”

Saqr also pointed out that the participants will be able to gain new experiences by integrating theoretical knowledge with practical application and skills developed in the work environment. The SINYAR Management Trainee Program will also help Emiratis understand their main strengths and ways to develop their leadership and competitive skills using assessment tools.

Speaking to the participants in the SINYAR Management Trainee Program, Ali Mohammed Al-Aboudi, an Emirati graduate from the University of Sharjah, majoring in Electrical Engineering 2021, says: “I joined the Al-Futtaim Group through Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate in the maintenance department in December 2021. I chose to work in Al-Futtaim Group because it provides a great work environment and distinctive educational and training programs for Emirati citizens.” He added: “I am very happy to participate in the SINYAR Management Trainee Program, where a wonderful work environment provided me the opportunity to learn new skills that help me grow,” indicating his ambition to learn, grow, take responsibility in his work and achieve fruitful results for the group.

Laila Al-Ali, an Emirati graduate from Zayed University in Dubai in 2021, has been working in the Corporate Communication Department of Al-Futtaim Group since December 2021: “I chose to work in the Al-Futtaim Group because it is one of the largest and most prestigious companies in the UAE and has a long history and a very good reputation and provides many opportunities for citizens.”

Regarding the SINYAR Management Trainee Program, she said: “The program is very organized, as attention to the smallest details is taken and helps us as Emirati graduates to grow and improve our capabilities in the world of work. My ambition is to acquire new skills, learn proficiency in work, develop myself, reach the highest ranks in the company, and serve my country.”