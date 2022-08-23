Dubai, United Arab Emirates: H3C, an industry leader in digital solutions and enterprise networking, has appointed Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies (AFET), part of Al-Futtaim Group and the leading provider of 360-degree solutions in the building industry, as a Certified Partner (CP) in the region.

The partnership between H3C and AFET will further develop the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) function across the region providing customers with scenario-based and customized solutions. It will also provide improved logistics and faster delivery for AFET customers, provide them with the best quality of service through H3C’s state-of-the-art technical innovation.

Murali S, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies said “Driven by our customer-centric approach and pursuit of excellence, we are focused on improving customers’ digital journey through innovative solutions. The partnership with H3C will further reinforce our strength in the industry providing our customers with the highest standards of quality.”

H3C offers an expansive portfolio of digital infrastructure products and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, AI, industrial internal, information security and end-to-end technical services across several industries.

Xu Kevin General Manager – H3C UAE, Middle East and North Africa said “Technical innovation is a vital contributor for any business to grow and we place great importance on employing the right R&D personnel to develop the most innovative systems. Digital technology defines how a business can become future-proof and we are thrilled to be able to empower AFET’s digital transformation through this new partnership.”

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, one of the region’s leading system integrators, does more than simply invest in tomorrow’s business solutions. It helps them grow, perform, and succeed by bringing together the right experience, infrastructure, and opportunities to turn great ideas into business value.

With over 45 years of operations and a proven track record in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is the premium choice for holistic engineering and technology solutions in the market. The trusted industry leader provides superior reliable products and services such as MEP, Facilities Management, Air Conditioning, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure to the building industry. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies targets businesses looking to advance and elevate customer and business partners’ reputations with quality, reliability, and on-time work.

About Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

Established over 45 years ago, the Engineering arm operates in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt and provides a wide variety of products and services for the construction industry from air conditioning, scaffolding and access solutions, elevators and escalators, control and life safety, facilities management, building products, MEP, Technology Infrastructure and Digital transformation.

The company continues to successfully represent strong international brands like AFTRON, Airedale, Hitachi, Johnson Control, TOTO, LM, Toshiba, Roca and KRANTZ amongst others.

The Technologies division provides complete business solutions to large, medium, and small customers that include networking solutions, IP telephony, infrastructure, contact center solutions, business applications, ELV systems, professional audio-visual solutions and managed services.

These solutions are further complemented by services that include project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts. Its partners include best-in-class vendors such as Panasonic, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Microsoft Business Solutions amongst others and currently operates in the UAE and has branch offices across Pakistan. For more information visit: https://afet.com/

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

