Landmark supply of 100 all-electric BYD ATTO 3 vehicles set to redefine commercial e-mobility across the logistics and last mile delivery sectors

Electric fleet exclusively custom-designed to meet the sector needs, with trunk and backrow seating modified to expand storage capacity

Dubai, UAE:– The UAE’s leading green mobility powerhouse, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, and revolutionary last mile delivery company, Neo Mobility, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) set to reshape the logistics, e-commerce, and delivery landscape in the United Arab Emirates. Under this groundbreaking agreement, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility will equip Neo Mobility with 100 BYD ATTO 3 electric vehicles, each one custom-designed for last mile delivery. 30 of these modified vehicles have already been handed over, with a further 70 slated for delivery later this year.

Neo Mobility, a visionary company at the forefront of last mile delivery and mobility arena in the UAE, is making significant strides with its captive EV infrastructure, driving forward the country's green mobility ambitions. Through this strategic alliance, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility and Neo Mobility amplify their commitment to spearheading sustainable and efficient logistics in the Emirates and regionally, leveraging the specially modified BYD ATTO 3 vehicles. The trunk and backrow seating of the BYD ATTO 3 has been completely altered to expand the storage capacity alongside exclusive changes based on the specific needs of Neo Mobility and the sector. These modifications were made possible through Al-Futtaim Automotive’s aftersales division, as they are the only automotive group to offer services across the full automotive value chain, including one of the widest networks and expertise in aftersales.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "To accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility, collaboration is key. With partners like Neo Mobility, we can take significant strides towards electrifying fleet and core business sectors of the UAE, and ultimately, make a lasting impact on the green mobility ambitions of the country. The bespoke modifications to the BYD ATTO 3 epitomize our commitment to innovative and eco-friendly mobility solutions. We are proud to support Neo Mobility's pioneering efforts in transforming the delivery landscape in the UAE."

Abhishek Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Neo Mobility, shared his vision for the partnership, "Joining forces with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company enables us to leap forward in our mission to help businesses in the UAE electrify their fleet and further expand the sustainable mobility landscape of the UAE. This partnership not only aligns with our sustainability goals but also showcases our dedication to adopting cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency. The BYD ATTO 3 is the vehicle for our needs, providing both the performance and utility required for our partners’ needs in the UAE. Together with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and BYD, we are setting a new standard for eco-conscious delivery and fleet in the region."

The collaborative synergy between Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and Neo Mobility symbolizes a paradigm shift in the UAE's mobility sector, demonstrating the transformative potential of partnerships in advancing electric vehicle adoption and contributing to a more sustainable future.

BYD has established itself as a leading brand in green mobility worldwide, earning global recognition for its achievements. In 2023, the company set a remarkable milestone by exceeding 3 million global sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), reinforcing its position as the top seller globally. Its current offerings in the UAE feature a range of fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), with models boasting ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 1.86 million NEVs worldwide in 2022 alone and more than 3 million NEVs to date. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, BYD now marks its expansion into the UAE.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services.

With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets.

In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About Neo Mobility

Founded by industry veterans Abhishek Shah and Anish Garg in the UAE, Neo Mobility is an EV only last mile logistics and mobility firm backed by owned captive infrastructure. Neo is focused on changing the way we move goods and people in the middle east in more sustainable way and also assisting the large-scale e-commerce, food aggregator and shipment delivery firms in their decarbonization efforts at scale. The company has captive fleet of electric two wheelers backed by battery swapping infrastructure and electric four wheelers backed by captive charging infrastructure and delivery associates who are committed and trained to make the transition happen. The company is also on the verge of beginning the people mobility business for large scale corporates and ride hailing firms. Neo is seed funded by Delta Corp Holdings and will do their Pre Series A fund raising round soon.

