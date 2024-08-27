Dubai - Deira International School (DIS), as part of the Al-Futtaim Education Foundation (AFEF), once again demonstrated its exceptional standards with the release of the 2024 GCSE results. With the latest results, AFEF schools continue to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

After receiving the Knowledge and Human Development Authority's (KHDA) 'Outstanding' rating for the previous two years in a row, these latest results further reinforce the international school's status as a prestigious academic institution. This year’s cohort of 117 students has delivered excellent results, with 35 per cent of grades being A* and 54per cent being A*/A. These results extend across key subjects such as Science, Maths, English, and Economics, further solidifying DIS’s reputation as a leader in education.

Among the high achievers are Haya Al Mansoori, Diya Thalitaya, Hussain Mustafa Aman, and Michalina Marta Figarska, with Haya Al Mansoori standing out with a remarkable 100 per cent A* grade across all subjects. Their success is also a testament to the commitment, hard work, and resilience that define the DIS student body.

Simon O’Connor, Director of Deira International School, commended the success of the students, staff, and the entire school community, stating: “I take great pride in congratulating our students for their outstanding GCSE results. These achievements are a true reflection of their hard work, dedication, and resilience. I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible staff, whose unwavering support and commitment have been instrumental in guiding our students to this milestone. As an ‘Outstanding ‘school these results confirm the high standards we consistently uphold and give us even more confidence in guiding students to the next stage of their education. This is a moment of celebration for our entire school community, and we look forward to continuing this journey of excellence together.”

The GCSE results, with over 50 per cent of all grades being A-A* and more than 75 per cent A*-B, highlight the hard work and dedication of students, teachers, and supportive parents. In Mathematics, half of all grades were awarded as As. In recognition of these outstanding achievements, the English department commended the students for their excellence in both language and literature. Beyond academics, DIS students excelled in the arts and sports, demonstrating the school’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals. The Performing Arts department lauded the students for their significant contributions to the school’s cultural life, while the Physical Education department commended the students for their remarkable ability to balance academic excellence with their passion for sports.

Al Futtaim Education Foundation has consistently empowered its schools by deploying highly qualified teachers, incorporating cutting-edge technological innovations into classrooms, providing exceptional scholarship opportunities, and improving facilities throughout its institutions. The latest results demonstrate the Foundation's unwavering commitment to building a robust and reliable academic ecosystem in the region.

