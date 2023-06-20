Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Automotive continues to reaffirm its international presence by inaugurating a state-of-the-art Showroom and Service Centre, which will become the new home of the two major brands in their portfolio in Qatar – Honda and GAC Motor.

Driven by its customer-centric approach, the iconic destination will consolidate three key customer offerings in one location, including Sales, Service and Spare Parts (3S Facility).

In Qatar, Al-Futtaim Automotive is represented by Doha Marketing Services Company (DOMASCO), a leading multi-brand company successfully operating since 1965. Domasco is the sole distributor of some of the world's most popular automotive brands including Honda, GAC Motor and Volvo. The company has been experiencing a surge in business in the last three consecutive years, and this year expects the automotive volumes to reach historic new levels. Al-Futtaim Automotive is optimistic on the growth of the Doha market, and sees potential in Domasco to grow further into a leading automotive player.

The new 3S facility is spread over a total area of 22,700 square meters, with the aim to provide customers greater ease and convenience across the full car ownership experience, be it new car purchases, vehicle servicing, obtaining spare parts or getting a trusted pre-owned car.

The facility, with parking space for up to 362 vehicles, will also serve as a single entity for existing Honda, GAC Motor, and Volvo customers service and spare part needs, with capacity to cater to 140 vehicles per day (Honda - 80; GAC Motors – 45; Volvo – 15).

Antoine Barthes, Vice-President of Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared, “As a leading automotive company, we are reinforcing our international presence and we have strong ambitions to seize a bigger slice of the market share in Qatar in the next three years. This new facility is an affirmation of these ambitions, and our commitment to investing in the latest technologies to deliver our customer-first promise. The entire value-chain of our customer services is present in one convenient location, whether they want to buy a new car, service their car, purchase spare parts or even a certified pre-owned car. Of course, it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our world-class partners, Honda and GAC Motor. We are together on this growth mission, and the impressive new showrooms are just the beginning.”

Domasco Honda launches the ‘Advanced and Sporty line-up’ alongside the new facility

Covering an area of 1,819 square meters, customers at the Honda showroom can explore the Japanese manufacturer's portfolio of new sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, and certified pre-owned cars. At the new facility opening, Domasco Honda also unveiled the ‘Advanced and Sporty’ line-up for the year 2023-24 – with a focus on innovative ideas and new technologies based on its human-centered engineering philosophy.

The line-up includes the fastest-ever Honda Civic Type R, the all-new Honda ZR-V, the Honda CR-V, Pilot and Accord e:HEV, the first hybrid from Honda in the Middle East region.

Domasco GAC Motor added a new model to the SUV line-up and launched the Middle East region’s first-ever ‘GAC Approved’ Pre-Owned Programme

Spread over 1,237 square meters, the new GAC Motor facility also unveiled the ultra-modern new compact SUV: the EMKOO, Further strengthening its popular line-up of SUVs, sedans and MPV. The new facility will also be home to the GAC Approved Pre-owned Programme, a first-ever such programme from GAC Motor in the Middle East.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.