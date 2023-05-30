Leaders from Al-Futtaim Automotive will take part in a series of discussions driving the electric transition agenda forward

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Middle East & Africa region is determined to not be left behind in the global electric mobility race, with the UAE on a drive to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050 and make 30% of the government fleet electric by 2030. The UAE is on track and well-ahead in the green mobility transition. Al-Futtaim Automotive is the first automotive company to embrace this ambition by launching a dedicated electric-focused mobility company – Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company.

At Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is demonstrating the latest electric innovations and its commitment to shaping a new EV ecosystem within the country. The company is showcasing the luxury performance EV model, Polestar 2 and its own charging station – Charge2Moov on the stand. In line with its customer-first approach, the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is focused on delivering a full end-to-end solution for EV owners, from advanced vehicles to charging infrastructure to teams of accredited aftersales technicians.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, commented at the event, “The market dynamics continue to change with electrification and carbon-zero growing from a national agenda to a prolific customer demand. Within the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, we have a portfolio of world-class brands, innovations, and end-to-end solutions to meet these demands, alongside the unparalleled service standards that customers have become accustomed to with Al-Futtaim. Currently our portfolio includes the Swedish luxury performance EV range - Polestar, our own charging station - Charge2Moov, and recently we also announced the launch of the world’s leading new energy vehicle brand – BYD - in the UAE. The customer response has been incredible from the market launches, which is a clear endorsement of our strategic partnerships. With more products and brands to come, we hope to continue giving customers more opportunities to be part of the green mobility revolution.”

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is exhibiting at Stand 101, Hall 3. Managing Director Hasan Nergiz took part in the event’s opening panel discussion, ‘Middle East EV Market: Electric Vehicle Market In The MENA Region – Status & Outlook’ on 29th May.

Further underlining its innovation and green mobility commitment, Al-Futtaim Automotive is taking part in multiple panel discussions at the event where the leading automotive group will give an in-depth overview of the EV market, share insights on user adoption, and discuss the opportunities related to the decarbonization of the fleet sector.

Day 2 – 30th of May:

11.30am - Panel Discussion: “Electrifying Fleets: Why now is the right time?” with Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director - Fleet Strategy, Al-Futtaim Automotive

2.20pm - Panel Discussion: “Enabling & Financing Electric Vehicle Innovation in the Middle East” with Alexander Maas, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Finance

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is part of the Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The company is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets, with the current portfolio including BYD HAN, BYD ATTO 3, Polestar 2 and Charge2Moov charging station. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company provides a seamless and convenient experience for customers looking to switch to electric mobility.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com