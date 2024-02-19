The podcast features interviews with major automotive and sustainability trailblazers

Dubai, UAE: One of the UAE’s biggest automotive enterprises and a company committed to pioneering the future of mobility and sustainability in the country, Al-Futtaim Automotive has announced the launch of a new podcast series that celebrates the inspirational journeys of trailblazers driving positive change.

The first season of the podcast series called ‘Let’s Talk Mobility’ will feature 12 episodes. The first five episodes were recorded at the recently held COP28 in Dubai, where Al-Futtaim Group played a key role as Strategic E-Mobility Partner of the event.

The automotive industry worldwide is facing an unprecedented transformation, primarily steered by the growing calls for emission-free transportation and a rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Now more than ever automotive stakeholders, customers and policymakers are demanding answers, action and clear strategies that will contribute towards a net-zero future. The podcast series aims to dig deep into the remarkable sustainability transitions that global leaders are orchestrating in their respective sector, from automotive to commercial transportation to retail.

The series is hosted by Mousub Shashaa, Founder and CEO of ArabGT, with the first five episodes featuring a stellar line-up of industry trailblazers and sustainability pioneers, including:

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar

Karin Svensson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Volvo Group

Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar

Anders Kärrberg, Head of Sustainability, Volvo Cars & Jonas Otterheim, Head of Climate Action, Volvo Cars

Aravind Mani, Co-Founder & CEO, River

Katib Belkhodja, Director of Customer Centricity, Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared on the launch, “As an industry stakeholder and a market leader, we have a primary responsibility of facilitating vital discussions and elevate the customer understanding on crucial topics that impact not only the daily commute but also the future of our planet. 2/3rd of Google UAE searches on EVs are not brand specific, showing that people still have many unanswered questions on electric mobility and there is a real need for more learnings and insights on this topic. Our podcast series aims to address this need through discussions with leading experts and trailblazers. We chose to partner with Mousub Shasaa, a known personality and a leading voice in this category with great reach across audiences within the region.”

The first episode is available to listen and watch on Spotify (@al-futtaim-automotive) and YouTube (@alfuttaimautogroup).

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com