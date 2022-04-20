Al-Futtaim ACE has launched its newest store at Dubai Hills Mall and warmly welcomes its visitors in and around the neighborhood.

The 24,000 sq. ft. store features diverse product categories such as DIY & tools, garden, home essentials, electronics, BBQ & grilling, outdoor furniture, paints, pet care, automotive, and more – all under one roof! With the help of the store’s online kiosk and the attentive team of ACE helpers in-store, customers can easily navigate the extensive range of notable brands including the likes of Makita, Nespresso, Jotun, Broil King, Gardena, Bosch, Black+Decker, Karcher, Dyson, Weber, Cosmoplast, Magnusson, and many more. Shoppers can also find new launches like the exclusive kid’s collection by Atmosphera, as well as seasonal specials like the vibrant Ramadan collection. The store also showcases several products from ACE’s Hala New Prices range which promises affordability of home improvement essentials, while also debuting internationally sourced, high-quality brands at unbeatable prices.

From free battery recycling and timber cutting to handyman services and a bespoke Paint Studio for paint mixing, shoppers at ACE in Dubai Hills Mall have access to a host of services that are designed to help them with any home improvement project.

Positioning itself as your helpful neighbourhood home improvement destination, ACE is strategically located in Dubai Hills Mall which is surrounded by the city’s newest and largest housing developments. The store serves as a go-to destination for residents in Al Barsha, Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches, Barsha South, and others.

ACE joins Dubai Hills Mall’s catalog of luxurious shopping, dining, and lifestyle outlets. Dubai Hills Mall is famed for its adventure park, specifically the high-octane indoor roller coaster, ‘The Storm Coaster', so ACE shoppers can combine essential shopping with adventure in a single trip to the mall.

Special launch offers at ACE Dubai Hills Mall

Celebrating its opening weekend, shoppers at ACE Dubai Hills Mall will benefit from an exclusive opening offer where they get 25% of their spend back as a voucher, valid across all categories on purchases of AED 250 or more. Offer runs until 8th May 2022. The first 100 shoppers will also get a special gift with their purchase. This is in addition to ongoing offers such as free delivery on outdoor furniture, BBQs, and sheds until 30th April and Ramadan discounts of up to 75% until 8th May.

Exclusive offer with the Blue Rewards Program

Members of Blue Rewards, Al-Futtaim Group’s free loyalty program, can avail exclusive discounts and earn cashback points on their purchases that can be redeemed across the group’s brands in the UAE. With new offers added every month, there’s a lot to benefit from signing up as a Blue Rewards member.

Location: Find ACE’s new store on the Ground Floor of Dubai Hills Mall, near entrance 1, closest to the Cinema parking.

ACE - the helpful place

Always ready to lend a helping hand, ACE offers a convenient delivery and assembly service in all its stores across the UAE. Customers can shop ACE’s extensive product range in-store or online at www.aceuae.com.

About Al Futtaim-ACE:

Since 1924, ACE has been the world’s local home improvement store committed to delivering quality, friendly and helpful service. Established in UAE in 1991 by the Al-Futtaim group, ACE now trades across several locations in the UAE, including its flagship stores in Dubai Festival City and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

As part of ACE’s commitment to providing exemplary customer service, and in keeping with global ACE standards, each of our nine stores are certified as ‘ACE Helpful’. This means that our customers are sure to find more than just products at ACE - they will find knowledgeable experts who are keen to offer support and specialized advice across all categories in-store.

All ACE stores in the UAE offer a wide selection of outdoor & garden, DIY & tools, electronics, homeware, electrical & security, car, paints, pets, and kids. With more than 50,000 products, ACE features world-class brands that people know and love.

ACE also has a popular value range that offers everyday items at competitive prices.