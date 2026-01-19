United Arab Emirates: Al Fardan Exchange, the UAE’s most trusted financial services provider since 1971, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, aimed at supporting inclusive employment and empowering People of Determination across the various emirates of the UAE.

The MoU focuses on strengthening cooperation in the areas of training, employment, and workplace integration, in line with the UAE’s national agenda for inclusion, equal opportunities, and the development of a sustainable employment ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Zayed Authority for People of Determination will provide office spaces to Al Fardan Exchange at Al Ain Innovation Center for a period of five years, while Al Fardan Exchange will undertake the training and employment of People of Determination within a supportive and enabling work environment.

Commenting on the partnership, H.E. Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said: “This partnership reflects the Authority’s commitment to developing sustainable employment models that enable People of Determination to actively integrate into the labor market and enhance their participation in economic and social development. Collaboration with leading private sector institutions such as Al Fardan Exchange is a key pillar in transforming inclusion policies into practical opportunities with long-term impact.”

Speaking about the partnership, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, said, “Creating real opportunities, developing the right skills, and integrating people meaningfully into the workforce are central to inclusive employment. As an Emirati institution, we are proud to support initiatives that advance inclusion and expand long-term economic participation. Our partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination enables us to work closely with government partners to build sustainable models that allow People of Determination to contribute, grow, and build lasting careers.”

This partnership comes as part of Al Fardan Exchange’s Emiratization and Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, reaffirming its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive work environment that reflects the values of sustainability and empowerment.

About Al Fardan Exchange

Founded in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange is one of the UAE’s most trusted financial services providers and a proud member of the Al Fardan Group, whose heritage in seafaring and pearl trading dates back to 1954. The company has grown alongside the nation, helping communities achieve their financial goals with reliability and confidence.

With an omnichannel presence that includes the AlfaPay app by Al Fardan Exchange and a nationwide network of over 90 branches, the company delivers secure and seamless financial solutions to a diverse customer base. Supported by partnerships with more than 150 global banks and financial institutions, Al Fardan Exchange continues to set benchmarks for trust, innovation, and customer experience.

Driven by its commitment to innovation, Al Fardan Exchange is integrating AI-powered and tech solutions to enhance accessibility, convenience, and inclusion, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a digital economy.

To learn more, visit alfardanexchange.com