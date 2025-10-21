Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Fardan Exchange, the UAE’s most trusted financial services provider since 1971, today announced the launch of its Salary Advance service for Wages Protection System (WPS) customers, in partnership with Abhi Middle East Limited, the neo bank of the future, backed by Hub71 and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and funded by Commercial Bank International.

This strategic step marks a significant step forward in advancing financial inclusion across the UAE by providing underbanked and unbanked individuals with flexible access to their earned income. It enables customers to access up to 50% of their wages before payday, helping them send money home for urgent financial needs.

Accessible through the AlfaPay app by Al Fardan Exchange and the company’s nationwide network of over 90 branches, the Salary Advance service provides customers with a seamless and user-friendly experience, whether digital or in-person. By combining Al Fardan Exchange’s extensive network and deep market presence with ABHI’s cutting-edge technology, the initiative addresses a critical financial need for expat communities in the UAE, strengthening financial inclusion and stability.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO at Al Fardan Exchange, said, “The launch of Salary Advance is a milestone in our mission to champion financial inclusion and deliver solutions that truly make a positive impact on people’s lives. By giving customers the ability to access their wages early, we are empowering them with financial flexibility and the means to support their families anytime. This is about turning innovation into real impact, and we are proud to partner with Abhi Fintech to bring this service to life seamlessly through our AlfaPay App and nationwide branch network.”

Omar Ansari, Co-Founder & CEO of Abhi Middle East Limited, stated: “This partnership with Al Fardan Exchange is not just a partnership but a transformation in how workers experience financial autonomy. By becoming the first exchange in the UAE to go live with ABHI’s Earned Wage Access, together we are redefining the way income and remittances work for millions of expatriates. We are not just providing faster access to wages; we’re empowering people to support their families, build resilience, and plan for the future with confidence. This collaboration signals a new era of inclusive, technology-driven financial services that will uplift communities and set a benchmark for the region.”

Founded in 2021, ABHI is committed to advancing financial inclusion across the region and currently operates across the GCC. Since its launch, ABHI has served over one million users across the MENAP region. To date, the company has onboarded more than 5,000 companies and processed around five million transactions, with a total value exceeding $500 million+ across its markets, providing employees with instant liquidity exactly when they need it most.

The launch also comes at a time when the UAE’s macroeconomic outlook continues to provide fertile ground for innovation. With the International Monetary Fund projecting 4.0% real GDP growth and inflation expected to stay around 2.1% in 2025, the stability of the financial system supports the rollout of scalable, short-term lending products that bridge income gaps for everyday earners.

Together, Al Fardan Exchange and ABHI are paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible financial future for communities across the UAE.

About Al Fardan Exchange

Founded in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange is one of the UAE’s most trusted financial services providers and a proud member of the Al Fardan Group, whose heritage in seafaring and pearl trading dates back to 1954. The company has grown alongside the nation, helping communities achieve their financial goals with reliability and confidence.

With an omnichannel presence that includes the AlfaPay app by Al Fardan Exchange and a nationwide network of over 90 branches, the company delivers secure and seamless financial solutions to a diverse customer base. Supported by partnerships with more than 150 global banks and financial institutions, Al Fardan Exchange continues to set benchmarks for trust, innovation, and customer experience.

Driven by its commitment to innovation, Al Fardan Exchange is integrating AI-powered and tech solutions to enhance accessibility, convenience, and inclusion aligning with the UAE’s vision for a digital economy.

To learn more, visit alfardanexchange.com

About Abhi Middle East Limited

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 5000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/