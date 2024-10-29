Cairo: Al Dawlia Boutique Developments Company, a subsidiary of MAS Group, has announced the signing of an engineering supervision contract with Moharram Bakhoum (ACE), a leading multidisciplinary engineering consultancy firm, to oversee the execution of its new project, "Regents Square." This collaboration reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering world-class real estate projects that blend quality with creative design.

"Regents Square" is a unique real estate development inspired by British Victorian architecture, serving as an extension to the highly successful and fully sold-out "Regents Park" project. The new project spans 25 acres, with 78% dedicated to vast green spaces, and is located in the Golden Square area of New Cairo's Fifth Settlement. The development will feature 44 residential buildings offering a range of housing and serviced units, with various sizes to cater to diverse needs. The luxurious architectural design, combined with expansive landscaped areas and lakes, will offer residents an exceptional living experience reminiscent of British royal gardens.

Al Dawlia Boutique Developments Company's philosophy is rooted in Total Quality Management (TQM) principles, adopted by MAS Group, which serve as the foundation for all of its successful projects. The company prioritizes delivering the highest standards of quality in both interior planning and integrated services, alongside aesthetic architectural elements that set its developments apart as architectural icons.

The company emphasized that its collaboration with Moharram Bakhoum (ACE) is part of its commitment to executing the "Regents Square" project to the highest engineering standards, ensuring a unique residential experience that provides comfort and luxury for its residents.