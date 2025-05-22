ABU DHABI, UAE – Al Dahra, a global leader in agribusiness, has signed an exclusive agreement with Getreide AG Ukraine to establish strategic grain sourcing operations in Ukraine, significantly expanding Al Dahra's global footprint and supply chain capabilities.

This landmark partnership grants Al Dahra direct access to Ukraine's abundant and highly productive agricultural sector, which stands as one of the world's leading exporters of wheat, corn, and barley on the global stage. The collaboration strengthens Al Dahra's competitive position in international grain markets while ensuring reliable supply to its customers across the Middle East and Africa.

Under the agreement, Al Dahra `will initially source between 100,000 and 150,000 metric tonnes of agricultural commodities, with plans to scale operations beyond 500,000 metric tonnes. This Ukrainian venture complements Al Dahra's established operations in Serbia, Romania, Egypt, and the United States, creating a robust and diversified global sourcing network.

"This partnership marks a pivotal advancement in our global strategy to secure resilient supply chains for our customers," said Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO, Al Dahra. "Our exclusive relationship with Getreide AG Ukraine positions us strategically in one of the world's most vital agricultural regions, enhancing our ability to meet growing global food demand."

Despite regional challenges, Ukraine remains a cornerstone of global food security, with projections to export more than 60 million metric tonnes of agricultural commodities this year. This partnership enables Al Dahra to leverage Ukraine's agricultural prowess while supporting international food security initiatives.

The integration of operations is scheduled for completion before the new crop season in July 2025, with dedicated teams from both companies collaborating to ensure a seamless transition and immediate operational efficiency.

This partnership will further strengthen Al Dahra's capabilities as a leading player in grains trading, enhancing its market position and ability to respond dynamically to global supply and demand fluctuations.

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, with over 400 thousand acres of agricultural land in Egypt, Romania, Serbia, USA, and other countries, specialized in cultivation, production and trading of nearly 3 million tons of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tons of animal feed.

Serving a large customer base from Commercial enterprises to Government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

