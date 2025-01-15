Al-Borouj Misr Developments delivers 100,000 sqm of commercial and administrative projects across "6ixty Walk One" and "6ixty Walk Two" in the New Administrative Capital

Carrefour Egypt Opens Its first store in the New Administrative Capital at 6ixty Walk Two

Cairo, Egypt: Al-Borouj Misr Developments “ABM”, a leading developer in real estate sector, announced the opening of its latest flagship projects, "6ixty Walk One" and "6ixty Walk Two," located in the Financial District of the New Administrative Capital, with total investments of EGP 10 Billion. The opening coincides with the delivery of 100,000 square meters of commercial and administrative spaces across the two projects. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to developing its land portfolio in strategic locations that add value for its clients, aligning with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for urban development.

The opening was attended by Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), Major General Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, General Manager of the Administrative Capital Company, Eng. Hazem El Sherif, Chairman of A- Borouj Misr, Eng. Mohamed Al-Assy, Vice President of Al-Borouj Misr, and Mr. Ahmed Rohayem, Vice President of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt. The event was also attended by representatives from the senior leadership teams of both sides, as well as several top officials.

The two projects, “6ixty Walk One” and “6ixty Walk Two,” are strategically located in the Financial District, directly adjacent to the Ministry of Finance, spanning a total area of 40,000 square meters. The projects feature a diverse range of prominent retail brands with modern concepts and innovative shopping experiences, reaffirming their appeal and ability to attract both local and international investments. This coincides with the opening of the first retail brand at 6ixty Walk Two "Carrefour", which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in Egypt, that aims to offer high-quality products at competitive prices to address the customers’ needs.

For his part, Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), stated: “We are delighted with the opening of “6ixty Walk One” and “6ixty Walk Two” projects by Al-Borouj Misr in the Financial and Business District of the New Administrative Capital. This marks a significant step in the comprehensive development journey of the New Administrative Capital and reaffirms its growing appeal as an investment destination.” He added: “The opening of “Carrefour” store in the New Capital will provide an exceptional shopping experience for visitors and add significant value to the surrounding areas.”

Commenting on this achievement, Eng. Hazem El Sherif, Chairman of Al-Borouj Misr, stated: "We are proud to inaugurate our latest projects, ‘6ixty Walk One’ and ‘6ixty Walk Two,’ considered amongst the most integrated commercial destinations, due to their strategic location in the heart of the Financial District of the New Administrative Capital. Driven by our goal to offer an innovative concept and an integrated shopping experience, we have collaborated with leading local and international partners. Today, we are proud to open the first retail brand, “Carrefour Egypt”, within ‘6ixty Walk Two’."

He added: "This achievement is also part of the company's vision to support the nation's efforts in urban development across Egypt, particularly in the New Administrative Capital. Al-Borouj Misr adopts an ambitious urban development vision, aiming to create integrated urban projects that contribute to boosting the economy and support the government's vision to develop the Administrative Capital as a leading commercial and economic hub in the region."

For his part, Eng. Mohamed Al-Assy, Vice President of Al-Borouj Misr, stated: "The opening of '6ixty Walk One' and '6ixty Walk Two' reflects the company's commitment to developing integrated commercial projects that align with the country’s vision to accelerate economic development." He added, "We take pride in our partnerships with leading retail brands, which underscores the attractiveness of these projects to both investors and customers. This strengthens Al-Borouj Misr's leading position in the real estate development sector and contributes to driving integrated economic development."

Commenting on the opening, Mohamed Khafaga, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, stated: "We are proud to inaugurate the first Carrefour store in the New Administrative Capital in partnership with Al-Borouj Misr, located within the integrated commercial complex '6ixty Walk Two.' This milestone represents a significant step in our ambitious expansion plan to establish stores in strategic locations that align with Egypt’s urban and economic development. It also reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience, driven by our aim to help hard-working families live better.”

He added: “This collaboration is grounded on a shared vision for building a more advanced and prosperous Egypt. The opening of this new store reinforces Carrefour’s role in driving economic growth by creating new job opportunities and enhancing the local retail ecosystem. Furthermore, it contributes to the nation’s position as a leading regional hub for trade and investment, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030."

The opening of “6ixty Walk One” and “6ixty Walk Two” marks a new milestone as part of Al-Borouj Misr continuous efforts to deliver integrated real estate projects that address the dynamic needs of the market and meet customer aspirations, while also contributing to the development of Egypt's real estate sector. The “6ixty Walk Two” project comprises a diverse range of prominent brands, such as La Poire, Buffalo Burger, Cilantro, Khodair Bookstore, and Regus for administrative offices. Leveraging its leadership position in the market, Al-Borouj Misr aims to diversify its land portfolio with an ambitious expansion plan in key locations, while maintaining a commitment to transparency, timely project delivery, and adherence to the highest global standards.