Opens second retail outlet in Dubai and the seventh in the UAE in Nad Al Hammar



Dubai, UAE: Al Bayader International, the UAE’s sustainable and innovative manufacturer and supplier of packaging and cleaning solutions, has further strengthened its omnichannel retail offering with the launch of a dedicated eCommerce portal and the opening of its ninth retail outlet in the region.



The new eCommerce platform, shop.albayader.com serves as a one-stop-shop showcasing the diverse products from the different divisions of the company, including Food Packaging, Cleaning & Detergent and Foodstuff & Water. It also marks the region’s leading food packaging solutions provider’s commitment to drive end-to-end digital transformation and enhance the omnichannel retail experience for its customers. The new B2C online channel is also one of the first fully integrated food packaging solutions portal in the region.



Adding to its retail presence that delivers an enhanced in-person customer experience, Al Bayader International opened its ninth outlet in Nad Al Hammar in Dubai. This is the second in the Emirate, following the success of its flagship store on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the seventh in the country.



Nidal Haddad, Founder & CEO of Al Bayader International, said: “As the pioneer in advanced, sustainable and innovative food packaging solutions in the region, we are committed to enhancing the customer experience both online and in-person. As our economy opens fully and customers seek meaningful engagement with businesses, we believe it is important to have a compelling omnichannel strategy. This is reflected in the launch of our eCommerce platform shop.albayader.com and the expansion of our retail presence. Delivering the full bouquet of our solutions across all channels, we are highlighting the long-term value of adopting sustainable packaging solutions that support the nation’s focus on cutting carbon emissions as well as promoting food security. It also builds on our corporate strategy of organisation-wide digital transformation to unlock the true value of our business.”



shop.albayader.com will deliver an exceptional retail experience and serve as a one-stop-shop to explore the diverse product range, represented through brands such as Al Bayader®, Fun®, Bcleen®, Baya Food and Baya Agua®, and purchase them at their convenience from anywhere, any time. The products are competitively priced and offer consumers a wide choice of products for different occasions and festive seasons. The eCommerce portal also allows customers, especially the hotel, restaurants and catering (HORECA) sector including cafeterias and restaurants the most convenient platform to purchase products that support their business growth.



The new retail outlet of Al Bayader International in Nad Al Hammar Dubai further builds the company’s retail chain and offers the full range of products, under the different brands, for customers. They can have a hands-on understanding of the products, evaluate various options that meet their requirements, and make informed purchase decisions.



Al Bayader International had recently launched its dedicated Food & Beverage Division offering an extensive selection of solutions that developed through extensive research and development. Two new brands have also been launched under the F&B division, Baya Food and Baya Agua®. They represent a wide range of canned food and beverages that can be offered to customers along with many existing products related to food packaging and cleaning products. The food division extends Al Bayader International’s current F&B packaging business to provide a one-stop solution for the HORECA sector.