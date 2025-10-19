Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank Bahrain, a leading Islamic financial institution in the Kingdom, has recently announced the launch of an innovative new debit card made entirely from recycled materials, in collaboration with SINNAD, a pioneer provider of card processing and payment services in the MENA region, and a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company. This initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the promotion of inclusivity within the banking sector. The card is scheduled to be introduced to the market within the next two weeks.

This initiative is part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to offer environmentally friendly banking products that support its sustainable development goals. The new card is the first of its kind to be issued by the Bank, using 100% recyclable materials.

The card features an innovative design that takes into account the needs of visually impaired customers, incorporating tactile markers that enable them to easily identify the card. This demonstrates the Bank’s dedication to enhancing financial inclusion and ensuring access to its services for all segments of society without exception. Additionally, the launch of this card underscores the Bank’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and its pioneering role in supporting the community through products and services that embody its core values.

On this occasion, Dr. Adel Salem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, stated: “The launch of this card marks an important milestone in Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s journey towards achieving its social and environmental responsibility goals. It combines banking innovation with our strong commitment to sustainability, serving both our customers and our community.”

For his part, Mr. Mazin Dhaif, Chief Retail Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, said: “We are proud to introduce this new card, designed specifically to meet the needs of all our customers, including those with visual impairments, thereby offering a more inclusive and sustainable banking experience.”

Mrs. Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD, stated: “We take pride in our collaboration with Al Baraka Islamic Bank, as this partnership represents a step aligned with SINNAD’s vision of supporting social and environmental responsibility strategies. We remain committed to promoting sustainable practices in the card processing and digital payments sector, and to delivering innovative solutions that contribute to building a more responsible and sustainable financial future, in line with the aspirations of institutions and society alike.”

Mr. Mahmood Al Alwan, Assistant General Manager – Business Development at SINNAD, added: "We are pleased with our partnership with Al Baraka Islamic Bank in launching this initiative, which reflects our joint commitment to supporting strategies that elevate the quality and impact of financial solutions. This collaboration reinforces SINNAD’s role in enabling financial institutions with advanced offerings that enhance the customer experience and deliver tangible value to the banking sector."

About Al Baraka Islamic Bank:

Since its establishment in 1984, Al Baraka Islamic Bank has grown to become one of Bahrain’s leading Islamic financial institutions, delivering outstanding results for its individual and corporate clients. The Bank has built a distinguished track record in innovation and the development of unique Shari’a-compliant investment solutions, and is ranked among the leading banks providing Islamic financial products and services to a wide base of clients worldwide.

About SINNAD:

SINNAD, established in 2008, is a pioneer provider of card processing and digital payment services in the MENA region. A subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, SINNAD offers a comprehensive suite of reliable and efficient solutions, including card issuance and personalization, tokenization, ATM, acquiring, fraud monitoring, contact centre and the latest value-added services supporting integrated systems and operations.

For more information about Al Baraka Islamic Bank, please visit the Bank's official website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.