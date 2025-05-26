Manama: Al Baraka Group (ABG) has announced its sponsorship as a Global Partner of the 2nd Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul. This high-level summit, held under the theme: “Islamic Economics Strategies: Path to an Influential Global Economy,” will take place at Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), from Friday May 30th to Sunday, June 1st 2025.

With a legacy spanning over fifty years of leadership, Al Baraka Group continues through this strategic partnership to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Islamic economics across continents. The Group is not merely a leading financial institution, but also a visionary force driving profound transformations to ward ethical economies, inclusive development, and global strategic dialogue.

We are also proud and honored to announce that this prestigious summit is held under the presence of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will officially opening the summit.

The summit’s agenda, attended by global influencers, top economists, and leading thought leaders, includes keynote speeches from H.E. Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlBaraka Forum, and H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, United Nations Special Envoy. The summit will also witness the official launch of the AlBaraka Islamic ESG Index, powered by Spectreco, and a special session held under the auspices of the Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award, featuring leading researchers from top Turkish universities.

The summit’s proceedings will be divided into six thematic panel sessions addressing strategic issues, including: The strategic roadmap for central banks in promoting Islamic economics, finance, and banking at the national and international levels; Strategic planning for the sustainable development of the Islamic economy (short- and long-term) ; Strategic Islamic economic planning; Economic strategies for sustainable growth in the Islamic economy; Strategies for social and environmental well-being, social justice, and economic empowerment; and Strategies for Islamic entrepreneurship and startups to achieve sustainable success.

On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board member and Group CEO of Al Baraka Group, stated:

“We are delighted to sponsor the second Al Baraka Summit in Istanbul, reaffirming our continued commitment to the values laid down by our late founder, Shaikh Saleh Kamel.”

He added: “Through our sponsorship of this summit, we reaffirm Al Baraka Group’s role as a leading reference in Islamic banking and finance dedicated to establishing and advancing the Sharia-compliant foundations of economic transactions and the broader Islamic economy.”

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.