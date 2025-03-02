Dubai, UAE – It has been an extraordinary week for Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana - Dubai Creek, with remarkable achievements solidifying its position as a leader in sustainability, guest satisfaction and hospitality excellence.

In an exclusive interview, General Manager Ayman Ashor shared insights into these prestigious recognitions and what they mean for the hotel’s future:

Sustainability Recognition - Silver Prize from Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

"Receiving the Dubai Sustainability Tourism Award on behalf of Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan fills me with immense pride. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and our dedication to implementing best practices that align with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai. Together, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future." said Ayman Ashor.

Best Corendon Hotel Destination in Dubai

Ashor continued, "Another remarkable milestone for us is being named the Best Corendon Hotel Destination in Dubai. Corendon, one of the largest tour operators in the Benelux market, has recognized our hotel for delivering an exceptional guest experience. This reinforces our strong presence in the Dutch market, making Al Bandar Rotana the most popular hotel in Dubai for travellers from Benelux. We are proud to consistently provide world-class service to our international guests."

Red Star Quality Award by Der Touristik – 2nd Year in a Row!

"For the second consecutive year, we have been honoured with the Red Star Quality Award by Der Touristik, one of the largest and most reputable German tour operators. This recognition highlights our commitment to exceptional service, top-tier facilities and unforgettable guest experiences. We deeply appreciate the continued trust our guests place in us." Ashor proudly stated.

HolidayCheck Leading Online German Travel Platforms

Adding to an already outstanding week, Al Bandar Rotana has been recognized by HolidayCheck, Germany’s most renowned quality and booking website, as one of the best hotels in Dubai, boasting an overall guest rating exceeding 98%. The hotel continues to excel across major online booking platforms, with a Booking.com rating above 9, earning the distinction of "Wonderful!", a top 30 ranking on TripAdvisor, and an impressive 5-star ratings on Google, reflecting unparalleled guest satisfaction.

Reflecting on these achievements, Ashor stated, "These accomplishments underscore the relentless dedication, passion and commitment of our team in delivering exceptional guest experiences. Our mission is clear: to consistently exceed expectations and uphold the highest standards in hospitality. The secret behind our success lies in three core principles. Our guests always come first, ensuring their stay surpasses expectations. Community and social responsibility remain at the heart of our operations, with sustainability and positive contributions guiding our efforts. Lastly, our team is empowered to provide world-class service, making a meaningful impact on both our guests and stakeholders.”

Ayman Ashor concluded, "We celebrate these outstanding achievements with immense pride and gratitude, promising to continue raising the bar for excellence in the hospitality industry. Here’s to another year of success, innovation and unforgettable guest experiences at Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana.”

About Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana

Al Bandar Rotana, a modern and elegantly designed five-star hotel that features 190 rooms and suites, and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, which offers 90 fully-furnished serviced upscale apartments, are conveniently located on Baniyas Road at Dubai Creek. Situated in the heart of Dubai in close proximity to major attractions and landmarks, the two connecting hotels are the perfect retreat for business and leisure guests.

The properties feature a Business Centre and six state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities equipped with the latest audio-visual equipment. The luxurious rooms, suites and apartments, which boast stunning views of Dubai Creek and Burj Khalifa, are all equipped with high-end amenities. Both the hotels offer a wide choice of five culinary offerings including Salt & Pepper, an all-day dining restaurant offering an international daily buffet; Gusto Italian Restaurant, located on the 18th floor of the hotel with stunning views of the creek and Dubai’s famous skyline offers a wide range of authentic Italian delicacies. Vanilla Lobby Lounge, an ideal spot for formal and informal gatherings over coffee and light snacks; Morgan’s Gastropub, the only gastropub in the area and The Deck, an attractive pool lounge for tropical cocktails and delicious snacks. There is also a 24-hour in-room dining service.

For more information on Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana please call + 971 (0)4 704 2222, e-mail albandar.hotel@rotana.com or visit www.rotana.com

For further information about this press release, please contact:

Adriana Adil

Director of Marketing and Communications

Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana

P.O. Box 4080, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: Adriana.adil@rotana.com