Through the participation of Al-Babtain Group Holding Company, the authorized and exclusive dealer for JAECOO cars in Kuwait, the All-New J7 and J8 were introduced for the first time in Kuwait at the Auto Land exhibition. As it unveils its high-end off-road SUVs at the largest auto exhibition, it signals a paradigm shift in SUV innovation. These models encapsulate the brand's philosophy, "From Classic, Beyond Classic."

With over 30,000 visitors throughout the 12-day exhibition, JAECOO effortlessly drew in a vast and enthusiastic crowd. Auto Land exhibition became a thrilling off-road spectacle as JAECOO transformed its exhibition space into an immersive, seamlessly blending desert motifs, oasis vibes, and sophisticated design elements. The setup not only highlighted the rugged sophistication of the J7 and J8 but also transported spectators into the heart of the Kuwaiti desert for a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

Embracing the "From Classic, Beyond Classic" ethos, JAECOO & Al Babtain is dedicated to reshaping the traditional off-road SUV market through the charismatic appeal of off-road heritage and intelligent advancements.

The J7 is designed with a “Refined Off-Road” style, integrating the wisdom and craftsmanship of a global master design team. Externally robust yet subtle, and internally smart and safe, it profoundly interprets the ultimate aesthetics of urban off-roading and stands as a classic in its own right. It is equipped with the brand’s proprietary All Road Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS) and a suite of advanced ADSD intelligent driving assistance features, ensuring an exceptional driving experience on both city roads and rugged terrains.

Meanwhile, the J8, positioned as a luxury comfort off-road SUV, boasts a full-scenario intelligent four-wheel-drive system paired with CDC magnetic suspension. This dynamic combination ensures a smooth and controlled ride, offering off-road enthusiasts the pleasure of smart technology-driven off-roading.

The J7 and the J8 will be officially launched in Kuwait at the end of April this year. Furthermore, aligning with the trend of new energy industry development, JAECOO plans to introduce two additional pure electric models, expanding its product matrix in Kuwait and meeting the urgent market demand for new energy products.

About JAECOO

As a brand-new off-road brand, the name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of the German word "Jäger" and the English word "Cool." This melding captures both off-road and urbanism while exuding a refined style and quality that imparts a mission of brave exploration and unwavering perseverance. With more than a decade of joint venture experience, the group adheres to the brand philosophy of "From Classic, Beyond Classic." JAECOO is tirelessly dedicated to innovation and breakthroughs, leading the new urban off-road trend with exceptional four-wheel-drive performance, remarkable safety features, and forward-thinking intelligent technologies. Inheriting the genes of meticulous luxury, it blends the wisdom and craftsmanship of master design teams from the UK, Germany, and other countries, setting a new standard for urban off-road SUVs. In the future, JAECOO will actively promote the concept of sustainable development, combining all-road capabilities with new energy solutions, creating a more efficient and environmentally friendly off-road performance to provide a more comfortable and greener travel experience for the urban elite.