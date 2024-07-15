Kuwait: In a significant move in the automotive sector in Kuwait, Al Babtain Group announced the official launch of the JAECOO brand in Kuwait and the exclusive new partnership with the OMODA brand. This official announcement took place at the Jumeirah Hotel on July 10, attended by a select number of key community figures, elite car enthusiasts, and media and advertising representatives. The following day, July 11, an invitation was extended to attend the opening of the JAECOO and OMODA car showroom in Al Rai, marking a qualitative addition and the beginning of a new era in the automotive world.

With this major milestone in the Kuwaiti automotive market, JAECOO cars have found a new agent in Al Babtain Group, leveraging the group’s vision and capabilities to enhance the local presence of these cars. Additionally, the announcement included the integration of the highly advanced and technologically superior OMODA brand under Al Babtain Group's umbrella.

Commenting on these significant events, the official launch of JAECOO cars, the announcement of the OMODA partnership, and the opening of the specialized showroom, Mr. Saleh Al Babtain, CEO of Al Babtain Group, said: "Our official launch of the (JAECOO) brand and our partnership with the (OMODA) brand, together with Al Babtain Group, represents a strategic vision with the same ambition and capabilities that can achieve success rapidly and effectively, enhancing market share and meeting customer expectations and desires. In addition to the current showroom opening, we will work together in the near future to elevate the level of cooperation through joint training, coordination, and marketing programs to ensure building significant milestones of success and capitalizing on promising strategic opportunities in the Kuwaiti market."

Mr. Ghazi Al Babtain, Head of Development at Al Babtain Group, stated: "We have successfully turned our development plans into a tangible reality with these two significant milestones - the official integration of JAECOO into Al Babtain Group and the new partnership with OMODA, which will add new dimensions and challenges to our expansion and development plans. We are confident in our ability to meet these requirements with our capabilities, facilities, and qualified team, as well as the communication plans, we have established to ensure the success of these partnerships."

Yao Bo, General Manager, Middle East, OMODA & JAECOO Automobile Co., Ltd., stated:

"In the next 3 years, we will enter 60+ markets. At present, the OJ brand has been launched in Spain, Italy, Poland, and other European countries. We are the fastest-growing car brand in the world! And Kuwait holds a crucial position in our company's strategy, and we highly value its strategic importance, with a very optimistic forecast for market prospects.

In the fiercely competitive automotive market of Kuwait and in response to consumer complaints regarding after-sales service and spare parts availability, we have established the first spare parts warehouse in KSA and UAE, covering the entire GCC countries, to help solve the problem of slow spare parts. We firmly believe that with the strong strength of Al-Babatain Group, the OJ brand will create a level that exceeds customer expectations."

If JAECOO cars have today become an undeniable force in the off-road vehicle category, brimming with power, performance, and elegance, making them the unrivaled choice for the youth, then OMODA cars are now considered among the most advanced smart cars globally, with increasing sales, employing the latest technology applications to provide a comprehensive and luxurious driving experience that offers drivers the pleasure of enjoying every detail.

Car enthusiasts eager to discover new cars and their amazing technology, features, and specifications can visit the JAECOO/OMODA showroom at Rai - Block 1 - St 9 or contact the Al Babtain Group service team at 1804888. It also provided a maintenance center for the latest machines, located in Al-Rai - Block 1 - Street 10.