Al-Attal Properties and Orange Egypt Sign Agreement to Provide Communication Services and Smart Solutions at Park Lane (NAC( &West Leaves (6th of October City)

Cairo – The leading real estate company, Al-Attal Properties has announced a partnership agreement with Orange Egypt, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services, to provide two of Al Attal’s projects “Park Lane” in the New Administrative Capital and “West Leaves” in the 6th of October City with a range of communication and smart technology services through the Triple Play service provided by Orange. The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed El-Attal, Chairman of Al-Attal Properties, and Mr. Hesham Mahran Chief Business Offcer at Orange Egypt.

Under this agreement, Park Lane and West Leaves will benefit from Orange Triple Play services, which include home internet, landline telephone, and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television). Additionally, a fiber optic network will be installed to provide high-speed internet and other advanced technological services that facilitate operations and enhance the efficiency of both projects.

Praising the collaboration with Orange Egypt, Eng. Ahmed El-Attal, Chairman of Al-Attal Properties, stated: "We are always eager to provide maximum tranquility and luxury to our clients by offering an integrated system that ensures a stable life, including master planning, modern infrastructure, contemporary designs, and a wide range of services using the latest technologies and applications in all our projects. This is demonstrated by the collaboration with Orange Egypt, considering the latter's proficiency in providing superior communication services on a worldwide scale, making premium tech services available to Park Lane and West Leaves households. These projects, which are situated in two distinct locations—the New Administrative Capital and Sixth of October City—have innovative designs that incorporate every aspect of sustainability, including services, facilities, and technological infrastructure according to the latest global standards. This provides a complete model of smart urban communities with long-term returns of investment."

On his part, Hesham Mahran, Chief Business Officer at Orange Egypt, shared his enthusiasm partnering with El Attal Holding to build an advanced technical infrastructure offering a wide range of smart services to 2 of ElAttal Holding mega projects.

He added, "Orange cutting-edge smart cities’ solutions will elevate these projects, showcasing innovation in the real estate sector.

We believe our collaboration with ElAttal Holding will set a new benchmark of luxury in gated compounds and the creation of smart & sustainable urban communities."Park Lane and West Leaves projects offer a modern image of integrated urban communities. Park Lane is strategically located in one of the most attractive areas in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), in R7, spanning 55 acres with a total investment of EGP 3 billion.

Meanwhile, West Leaves project is one of the prominent residential, commercial, and administrative projects in West Cairo, located in the distinguished 6th of October City, covering 38 acres with a total investment of EGP 5 billion. The project is developed in 4 phases and includes a variety of residential units of different sizes across 31 buildings (ground and three floors), Penthouses, 8 towers with hotel apartments, and a 200-room hotel.

Additionally, the project has a fully integrated commercial and administrative district, extensive green and open spaces, and contemporary designs that meet clients' aspirations for a high-end real estate product offering all elements of modern life. West Leaves’s designs are carried out by the renowned Raef Fahmi Architects. Al-Attal Properties is committed to presenting competitive real estate projects amid the significant developments in the Egyptian real estate market, with a strategic plan to complete current projects and expand future ventures contributing to the state's comprehensive urban development plan.