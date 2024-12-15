Al Ashraf Development has signed, strategic partnership contracts in the field of engineering consulting with ACE Moharram Bakhoum Engineering Consulting Office to supervise the company's projects.

Eng. Ahmed Masoud, CEO of Al Ashraf Developments, said during a press conference that Al Ashraf Developments always seeks to contract with major consulting offices, noting that Moharram Bakhoum is among the top five engineering consulting companies in Egypt and the Middle East, and has a long history spanning decades in this field, as it has a record full of giant projects and engineering innovations.

Masoud pointed out that choosing Moharram Bakhoum ensures the provision of high-quality engineering designs and construction standards that keep pace with the aspirations of Al Ashraf Developments clients, and places the company's projects in a distinctive spot on the real estate development map.

The CEO of Al Ashraf Developments added that the first phase of cooperation is the "Serenity Residence" project in Obour City, which represents a unique concept for a healthier life, with a sophisticated engineering design by Pinnacle Consultant. The project is distinguished by its exceptional location on the highest hill in the fifth district of Obour, which ensures clean air free from pollution and easy access to the main roads and vital services in the city.

"Serenity" project is being built on an area of 13 acres, and the project constitutes a luxurious living experience through advanced facilities that include electronic gates, vast green spaces, swimming pools, areas designated for children, and a commercial mall that meets all the needs of residents, as the project combines modern design and integrated infrastructure to achieve the highest levels of comfort and safety for its residents.

A delegation witnessed the signing ceremony to monitor the pouring of 2,500 cubic meters of concrete in the foundation works of the project, which is the largest amount of concrete executed in one day in the history of Obour City.

Eng. Ahmed Masoud confirmed that Al Ashraf Developments has adopted a work methodology that places quality at the heart of every project it implements, saying: "We believe that the success of any project does not only depend on its delivery on time, but also requires achieving the highest quality standards that meet the aspirations of our customers. From precise engineering designs to carefully selecting materials and building according to the highest standards of safety and quality, we are keen to provide projects that combine creativity, efficiency and sustainability. Our vision is to create integrated urban communities that add real value to our customers' lives and reflect our commitment to excellence in every detail of the work." He pointed out that Al Ashraf is proud to cooperate with major names in the engineering fields to implement the "Serenity" project, most notably Vodafone Egypt, Pinnacle Consultant Office, and Devcon Construction Company for contracting works, as Al Ashraf Group aims to achieve an ambitious vision based on innovation and quality in all its projects by providing integrated real estate solutions that meet the changing needs of the market, with a focus on developing sustainable urban communities that combine comfort and luxury.

Ahmed Masoud confirmed that Al Ashraf Group, through its sister company "Memaar Al Ashraf", succeeded in setting a new mark for real estate development in New Obour City and directing the compass of private sector investments towards the nascent city, pointing out that Memaar Al Ashraf took upon itself the task of launching exceptional commercial and service projects in the new Obour neighborhoods, which exceeded 10 projects in a few years.