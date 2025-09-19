Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), the largest non-banking financial services provider in the GCC, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025 amounting to AED 148,500,000, equivalent to 1.98 Fils per share, representing approximately 70% of the company’s net profit after tax.

The last date of dividend entitlement is Thursday, 25 September 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for Friday, 26 September 2025. The shareholder registry will close on Monday, 29 September 2025, and the dividend distribution date will be Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

This dividend distribution is in line with the company’s approved dividend policy and reflects its ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position and executing strategic growth initiatives.

“This dividend approval reflects the strength of our business and our unwavering focus on returning value to our shareholders,” said Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services. “Our performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategy. Backed by a solid financial position, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth, operational excellence, and reinforcing our leadership in the financial services sector.”