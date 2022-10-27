Al Ansari Exchange has inaugurated a new telesales centre in Sharjah to provide a better and more individualised experience to its valued customers. The new facility employs over 150 UAE nationals, in line with Al Ansari Exchange’s commitment towards the UAE’s Emiratisation drive to boost the national workforce in the private sector.

The telesales centre in Sharjah was inaugurated by Mohammad Bitar, Deputy CEO, Ali Al Najjar, COO, and members of the leadership team at Al Ansari Exchange.

The UAE nationals employed at the centre, which is strategically positioned to offer convenient options to people living in both Sharjah and Dubai, will manage sales and customer support. This represents a significant increase in the number of Emirati talent working in various departments of the company. Al Ansari Exchange has created a long-term strategy to support Emiratisation in response to the government’s federal programme, announced as part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’.

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are fully dedicated to supporting the UAE government’s initiatives and efforts towards Emiratisation by fostering local talents and focusing on providing rewarding career opportunities for young talented Emiratis. The latest recruitment drive reinforces our unwavering commitment to this initiative and our steadfast resolve to reach 500 Emirati employees within the next 2 years. Through this initiative, local talents will be trained and equipped with the essential means and resources to eventually assume leadership positions.”

The UAE nationals working at the centre will have access to excellent training and development programmes while enabling them to maintain a healthy work-life balance in a nurturing and productive work environment. Additionally, they will get access to the Al Ansari Exchange Academy to expand their skill sets and succeed in the financial industry. Al Ansari Exchange has consistently received praise for its initiatives to recruit and train UAE nationals, as well as for its active participation in significant hiring and networking events held exclusively for local talent.

