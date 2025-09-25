Al Ansari Exchange LLC, the UAE’s leading remittance and foreign currency exchange service provider and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, is proud to announce its recognition as “Currency Exchange Firm of the Year” at the prestigious Finance Middle East Awards.

This recognition celebrates Al Ansari Exchange’s outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to financial inclusion and customer excellence. In FY 2024, the company processed over 50 million transactions, expanded its network to more than 270 branches, and achieved a 23% increase in digital transactions. The company also launched pioneering initiatives and strategic collaborations aimed at enhancing customer convenience, expanding service accessibility, and driving financial empowerment across the region.

“This award is a powerful endorsement of our mission to redefine the future of financial services,” said Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange. “It reflects the trust our customers place in us and the relentless dedication of our team to deliver secure, seamless, and inclusive financial solutions. We remain committed to driving innovation and expanding access to empower individuals and businesses across the UAE and beyond.”

This recognition reinforces Al Ansari Exchange’s strategic direction, particularly its focus on advancing financial inclusion, strengthening digital capabilities, and maintaining the highest standards of service excellence across all touchpoints.

