Dubai, UAE – Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s leading remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services (PJSC), has announced the renewal of its strategic year-long partnership with Jetour UAE and Elite Group Holding, the brand’s exclusive partner in the UAE.

Under this continued collaboration, Jetour UAE will serve as Al Ansari Exchange’s exclusive automotive partner across all major campaigns in 2026.

The partnership builds on the strong success of the 2025 promotions, where Jetour UAE played a key role in enhancing customer engagement and rewarding loyalty through high-value campaign incentives.

As part of the agreement, Jetour vehicles will be integrated into Al Ansari Exchange’s promotional initiatives throughout 2026, offering customers compelling opportunities to win premium cars. The partnership reflects Al Ansari Exchange’s ongoing commitment to delivering added value and enriching the customer experience through innovative and rewarding campaigns.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Jetour following the strong success of our campaigns last year. This partnership supports our efforts to consistently deliver meaningful value to our customers, while aligning with a partner that shares our focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

Haroon Hayat, Group CFO of Elite Group Holding, said: "Renewing our partnership with Al Ansari Exchange reflects the strength of the relationship we’ve built and our shared focus on long term value creation. Through Jetour, we are proud to support campaigns that engage customers in meaningful ways while reinforcing our commitment to growth and innovation in the UAE market”.

Further details on upcoming campaigns will be announced in due course.