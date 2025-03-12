Dubai, UAE – Al Ansari Exchange, the leading remittance and foreign exchange service provider in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with BILRS Payment Services Provider Co LLC, a global leader in bill payment solutions. This collaboration will enable customers to make seamless international and domestic bill payments across Al Ansari Exchange’s extensive branch network.

Through this partnership, customers can easily pay for essential services in their home countries, including water, electricity, gas, education fees, Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, and other household expenses across India, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, and more. UAE-based bill payments are also available, covering Dubai Police fine payments, Salik top-ups, NOL top-ups, Mawaqif payments, and more essential services.

This initiative enhances Al Ansari Exchange’s service portfolio, providing customers with a one-stop solution for their financial transactions. By integrating BILRS’s bill payment solutions, Al Ansari Exchange ensures a smooth and secure payment experience for customers, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation and service excellence.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, commented: “At Al Ansari Exchange, we continuously seek innovative solutions to enhance customer convenience. Our partnership with BILRS allows us to expand our bill payment services, making our branches a one stop shop for easier and more accessible payments, whether locally or internationally. This aligns with our mission to offer seamless, secure, and efficient financial services.”

Rupert Shaw, Chief Executive Office of BILRS, added: “We are excited to partner with Al Ansari Exchange to bring our bill payment solutions to a wider audience in the UAE. This collaboration ensures that customers can pay their bills effortlessly, knowing their transactions are secure and efficient. Together, we aim to provide an unmatched level of convenience and reliability.”

With this new service, Al Ansari Exchange continues to reinforce its position as a trusted financial services provider, offering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com