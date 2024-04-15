Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Amal Exchange proudly joins forces with Effiya Technologies in the ongoing battle against financial crime. This marks a significant milestone for the exchange in adoption of an intelligent, scalable, and dynamic solution that aims to proactively detect and prevent money laundering schemes before they can inflict harm. Effiya's expertise and smart AI solutions will empower Al Amal Exchange to mitigate its risks while setting higher standards of compliance and security.

Mr. Sulaiman Ismail Sherif, General Manager of Al Amal Exchange mentioned, "At Al Amal Exchange, ensuring regulatory compliance and safeguarding our customer’s interests remains our top concern. By leveraging Effiya's cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence enabled solution, we aim to set new standards in compliance effectiveness and efficiency. Together, we are poised to reshape the landscape of regulatory adherence for the exchange. The partnership is a timely initiative and a serious measure to ensure a secure financial environment.

Mr. Jigar Shah, CEO of Effiya Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership stating, “This collaboration is a positive leap forward towards a more secure financial environment. We have closely monitored the expanding capabilities of AI and its potential applications in regulatory compliance. By joining forces with Al Amal Exchange, we are taking a significant step in reinforcing their dedication to regulatory compliance and fortifying the security of their customer’s transactions.

About Al Amal Express Exchange

Al Amal Express Exchange is a leading financial services brand established in the United Arab Emirates in 2013. The brand offers a full suite of innovative financial solutions in money transfer, foreign exchange, and payment solutions with the sole objective to serve diverse communities, leading business, and industries with its fast and cost-effective services.

About Effiya Technologies

Effiya Technologies, powered by Sutra Management is a fintech startup that provides AI-enabled solutions for the client. Headquartered in Singapore and with reseller partners across India and GCC, the company is one of the growing companies providing intelligent financial crime-combatting solutions. Developed with years of research, Effiya has a patented technology that reduces false positives and reduces investigation time throughout the customer lifecycle.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:​​​

​​​​Effiya Technologies

Indrani Biswas

ib@sutra-management.com