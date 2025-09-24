Strategic investment supports the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 and Net Zero 2050 commitments.

Dubai, UAE – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s national food champion, and Food Tech Valley, Dubai’s government-backed food innovation center, have signed an agreement to develop a 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub in Dubai. The facility will strengthen the UAE’s food security, accelerate fresher food distribution, and support the nation’s Net Zero 2050 commitments.

Announced at the Future Food Forum 2025, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the facility will enable faster deliveries and increased efficiency, ensuring fresher, higher-quality products. Situated strategically, the center will reduce delivery distances, cut CO₂ emissions by an estimated 2,500 tonnes annually, and lower fleet emissions by up to 35%, aligning with the nation’s sustainability & food security commitments.

“This hub is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in the UAE, driving greater in-country value.” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group. “By working together with a local UAE company Food Tech Valley, we are not only delivering fresher food to our consumers faster than ever before but also strengthening the local economy and talent. Our collaboration ensures a 33% increase in efficiency across deliveries, while also reducing waste and streamlining delivery. By leveraging the country’s expertise and resources, we are building a sustainable, resilient food system that benefits both our community and our partners. Together, we are laying the foundation for future innovation and long-term growth, fully aligned with the UAE’s vision for a smarter, greener, and more self-reliant future.”

Scheduled to begin construction by late 2025 and complete within Q1 2027, this facility will significantly boost supply chain resilience. The project is expected to create over a hundred jobs across logistics and operations while also incorporate advanced technology.

Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director of Food Tech Valley, said: “Food Tech Valley was created to drive innovation and sustainability in the UAE’s food ecosystem. This partnership with Al Ain Farms Group reflects our mission to build advanced infrastructure and is a step forward in making our supply chains more efficient, sustainable, and resilient, while also opening the door for new technologies and future collaborations that advance the national food sector security.”

Al Ain Farms Group was recently formed by bringing together five of the UAE’s leading legacy brands – Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms – under one national platform. The new facility, among the UAE’s largest dedicated to raw material and finished goods distribution, will support Al Ain Farms Group’s vertically integrated operations across dairy, poultry, eggs, and juices, while directly supporting the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and Net Zero 2050 agenda.

About Al Ain Farms Group

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours — supporting the UAE’s food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

The Group brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted names in food production:

Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation

Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.

About Food Tech Valley

Food Tech Valley is a UAE-government-led initiative designed to address food security locally, regionally, and globally. It was announced in 2021 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Wasl, and centers around food, innovation, knowledge, technology, and sustainability. Food Tech Valley will act as a catalyst for transforming the UAE into a global hub for tech-based food and agricultural solutions. In line with the UAE Food Security National Strategy 2051, Food Tech Valley is based on connectivity, innovation, and the facilitation of business growth in food tech. It will incorporate production zones, warehousing, logistics, and cold-storage facilities, an innovation and R&D center, an academy, a business park, a marketplace, a visitor center, and residential areas.