Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s national food champion uniting five trusted brands – Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms—has signed a three-year agreement with Al Dahra Group at Global Food Week. The partnership secures a dedicated local supply of premium raw milk from Al Dahra Group’s dairy farms in Al Ain, supporting end-to-end dairy production at AAFG’s facilities, including Marmum Dairy.

The strategic collaboration marks a major step toward advancing the UAE’s food security goals, reinforcing the nation’s drive to build a resilient, self-sufficient food production ecosystem. Sourcing raw milk from within the country allows AAFG to deliver fresher, high-quality dairy to consumers while supporting national priorities for self-sufficiency and resilient supply chains.

“Through this agreement, we will ensure a consistent supply of quality raw milk for our operations, most notably Marmum Dairy, while strengthening the broader UAE dairy ecosystem,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group. “AAFG is deeply committed to local sourcing, empowering domestic farmers, and building resilient supply networks that ensure families across the UAE have access to fresh, high-quality nourishment every day.”

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO of Al Dahra Group, commented: “This transformative partnership with Al Ain Farms Group represents a milestone in the evolution of the UAE dairy sector. We are proud to announce it at Global Food Week, demonstrating our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality raw milk that will support Marmum's operations and strengthen the UAE's local production capabilities. This collaboration embodies our dedication to providing consumers with the finest dairy products while bolstering the nation's food security.”

The signing at Global Food Week symbolizes the growing collaboration between national champions to accelerate the UAE’s transition toward a sustainable, integrated food system. Together, Al Ain Farms Group and Al Dahra Group are setting a new benchmark for local sourcing partnerships that deliver real, long-term value for the country and its people.

About Al Ain Farms Group

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours — supporting the UAE’s food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

The Group brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted names in food production:

Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE's first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation

Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.

About Al Dahra Group

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, managing over 100,000 hectares of agricultural land in Egypt, Romania, Serbia, USA, and other countries, specialized in cultivation, production and trading of nearly 3 million tons of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tons of animal feed. Serving a large customer base from Commercial enterprises to Government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in 15 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.