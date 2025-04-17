The mixed-use project features residential, commercial, administrative units, and medical clinics, targeting EGP 11 billion in sales.

Cairo – In a first-of-its-kind move in the Egyptian real estate market, Al Ahly Sabbour Developments has officially launched its newest project, “The Mornings”, introducing the innovative “Own to Rent” concept in collaboration with BirdNest, a leading Egyptian company specializing in residential unit management and rental services. This is Egypt’s first project to merge ownership and investment in a single concept, designed for the new generation of investors seeking a modern lifestyle and smart returns. Spanning 14 carefully planned acres, “The Mornings” is a mixed-use urban development that brings together living, working, and investing in one cohesive experience. The project is expected to generate over EGP 11 billion in sales through more than 630 units, including residential apartments ranging from 60 to 150 sqm, along with commercial spaces, office units, and medical clinics. This wide range of offerings gives the project a strong competitive edge, positioning it as a prime investment destination in today’s evolving Egyptian real estate market.

To deliver on its vision of launching innovative developments that reflect shifting investment trends and meet evolving market needs, Al Ahly Sabbour has selected a strategic location for the project. Situated in the vibrant heart of New Cairo, between Al Saddat Axis and North 90th Street in El- Yasmine district, the location ensures direct access to key highways and thoroughfares across Greater Cairo. It's also just minutes away from major landmarks including Dusit Thani LakeView Hotel, The American University in Cairo, top international schools, hospitals, and retail centers, enhancing the project’s residential and investment value.

In line with Al Ahly Sabbour’s commitment to delivering a holistic living and investment experience that redefines traditional real estate development, the company has formed a strategic partnership with BirdNest. This collaboration goes beyond conventional property management and leasing—it adds tangible value throughout every stage of the project, starting from the planning phase through to property management and tenant services, ensuring optimal outcomes for both unit owners and tenats.

For investors, the partnership offers a hassle-free experience with high rental yields, backed by in-depth market studies that have identified the most in-demand product mix, unit sizes, and finishing standards to meet optimal rental demand—maximizing return on investment.

For tenants, BirdNest delivers a full suite of hospitality-inspired services, including laundry, maintenance, and concierge, offering the comfort and convenience of serviced apartments within a private residential setting. Additionally, turnkey furnishing and fit-out options are available to meet the evolving needs of modern lifestyles. Residents will also enjoy a comprehensive range of recreational, wellness, and community amenities, all thoughtfully designed to create a complete and comfortable living environment under one roof.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour, stated: “The Egyptian government continues to prioritize real estate development and promote sustainable investment. At Al Ahly Sabbour, we’re proud to be leading this evolution by introducing innovative concepts that respond to economic shifts and appeal to diverse investor segments. ‘The Mornings’ is a clear embodiment of this vision, offering Egypt’s first ‘Own to Rent’ concept, smart, sustainable investment designed for rising demand in ready-to-rent properties from locals, tourists, and Egyptians living abroad.”

He added: “With Egypt welcoming 15.7 million tourists in 2024, and a rising influx of expatriates and foreigners seeking furnished units in strategic locations like New Cairo, the demand for flexible, hassle-free housing solutions is at an all-time high. That’s why The Mornings integrates high-end living standards with smart, sustainable design—featuring eco-friendly materials, zones that could be used as light co-working spaces, and dedicated community engagement zones for relaxation and connection. The result is a future-proof investment opportunity that aligns with global standards and evolving lifestyle needs.”

To ensure excellence at every stage of development, “The Mornings” is backed by a network of strategic partners. Al Ahly Sabbour has teamed up with Rich House to accelerate construction timelines and enhance on-ground performance, boosting the project’s overall investment value. Meanwhile, the architectural design concept was developed by Azure, a leading name in urban planning and Architecture design, to reflect the essence of “The Mornings”, evoking brightness, serenity, and comfort.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s residents, The Mornings delivers an exceptional living and investment experience through a thoughtfully curated selection of community amenities. The development features pedestrian-friendly streets, wellness zones, jogging and cycling tracks, yoga areas, and open-air gyms—promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. Complementing these are lifestyle-focused elements such as boutique retail outlets, diverse dining options, children’s play areas, and vibrant communal spaces that foster connection and a sense of belonging.

With its distinctive blend of quality, innovation, and livability, The Mornings redefines integrated living and sets a new benchmark for the future of real estate in Egypt.