Muscat – Al Ahlia Insurance, the leading insurance provider in the Sultanate, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as the ‘Top Insurance Merchant’ at Bank Muscat's prestigious Annual Partners in Progress Award 2023. The much-anticipated event took place recently at the esteemed Kempinski Hotel Muscat.

Bank Muscat's Annual Partners in Progress Award aims to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable contributions made by its esteemed partners across various industries. This year, Al Ahlia Insurance stood out for its exceptional commitment to excellence, customer service, and innovation within the insurance sector.

Miron Kibria, Chief Financial Officer at Al Ahlia Insurance, expressed his gratitude for receiving this esteemed accolade, stating, "We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the ‘Top Insurance Merchant’ at Bank Muscat's Annual Partners in Progress Award 2023. This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our entire team to providing unparalleled insurance solutions to our valued customers."

Al Ahlia Insurance has been a trusted name in the insurance industry, catering to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses across Oman. With a customer-centric approach, Al Ahlia Insurance continues to set new benchmarks by introducing innovative insurance products and services that address the evolving requirements of its clientele.

The recognition received from Bank Muscat's Annual Partners in Progress Award is a testament to Al Ahlia Insurance's steadfast efforts in delivering excellence in the insurance sector. The company remains committed to upholding its reputation as a leading player in the industry and looks forward to continuing its mission of protecting and securing the future of its customers.