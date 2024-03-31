Cairo, Egypt – Mint Real Estate Assets represents a pioneering initiative born from a strategic alliance spanning 30 years between Bank Ahli and Al Ahli Sabbour. With its foundation built on extensive leadership experience, MINT is equipped to forge strategic partnerships that enhance and optimize the value and returns of investment properties. This is achieved through diligent strategic oversight, astute financial planning, expert development consultancy, and cutting-edge marketing strategies. Engaging with projects at various stages, Mint leverages its broad expertise in development, marketing, and sales to secure successful outcomes for investors.

The establishment of Mint Real Estate Assets arrives at a pivotal moment, as Egypt experiences rapid urban growth and significant infrastructural enhancements, driven by a broad spectrum of investors seeking versatile skill sets to meet the rising demand for innovative real estate investment solutions. “This initiative is a key element of Al Ahli Sabbour's market expansion strategy, marking a significant transformation in Egypt's real estate investment landscape.” Says Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman of Al Ahli Sabbour . Mint positions itself as a strategic response to the growing need for adept real estate asset management within the Egyptian market, tackling the complexities of evolving market dynamics and the multifaceted challenges of the industry. And according to Sabbour “with the backing of 30 years of expertise and a proven track record of success, MINT is uniquely equipped to perform in-depth market analysis and skillfully manage the nuances of the sector,".

MINT stands as a groundbreaking leap in developing and maximizing the value of real estate assets owned by investors, according to the highest global standards. The company implements innovative strategies and the best ethical and governance practices to drive sustainable growth in line with top industry standards.

Guided by the adept leadership of Dr. Tamer Erfan and Ms. Alia El Nagdi, Mint is poised to set new benchmarks for investment quality and ethical standards in the real estate domain. "Drawing on over 30 years of domain expertise at Al Ahli Sabbour, and the invaluable experience garnered from our pioneering role in the development of real estate asset companies—a concept we brought to fruition in partnership with Gulf investors over two decades ago—MINT's strategy for real estate assets is built on a solid understanding of market dynamics and key influencing factors, enriched by our vast experience," remarks Tamer Erfan, Chairman of Mint

Mint’s strategy unfolds in two pivotal phases: initially focusing on amassing a premier portfolio of residential and commercial projects, followed by an expansion into diverse real estate assets. The first phase meets current market needs and involves compiling a distinguished residential and commercial real estate portfolio comprising ready and under-construction projects in the Egyptian market. In addition to providing a wide array of services to its real estate investor clients including design, development, marketing, promotion, sales, pricing, and more. The second phase involves expanding the portfolio to include diversified real estate assets, including lands, cities, and industrial zones. Additionally, the company will focus on shaping the future market direction and its trajectory by emphasizing sustainable development, governance, and ethical investment practices, as well as implementing a comprehensive approach to asset supervision and sustainable profit maximization.

CEO Alia El Nagdi further details Mint's mission: "We are charting a new direction in asset management by prioritizing a holistic market evaluation, targeting properties with high potential for growth. Our goal is to cultivate a varied investment portfolio that not only meets current market demands but also sets new benchmarks for professional practice in the industry."

The company is committed to supporting Egypt's economic growth, offering investors unmatched real estate opportunities, and redefining industry standards for excellence and innovation. Mint Real Estate Assets invites stakeholders, investors, and the broader community to be part of this transformative journey, paving the way for a more prosperous, sustainable, and innovative future in real estate investment in Egypt.

