Kuwait:: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) is launching a new invitation based credit card, which enables its Private Banking customers to enjoy a number of unique features, benefits, and services to enjoy.

Visa Infinite Privilege credit cardholders can experience memorable stays at selected luxury hotels at superior rates, utilizing special rewards and privileges offered to Gold members of the Jumeirah Sirius Loyalty Program. Moreover, consumers are granted access to a personal lifestyle manager and the world’s best global concierge services provided by ‘Quintessentially’.

Other features include a complimentary International Associate Clubs (IAC) membership that provides access to more than 150 premium private businesses, social clubs and over 60 golf clubs worldwide. Consumers will also enjoy a wide range of facilities provided by National Aviation Services (NAS), as well as an unlimited ‘Meet & Greet’ service in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the cardholder and family members.

Mr. Loai Muqames, Chief Executive Officer of ABK – Kuwait, “We are proud to set a new milestone by offering our Private Banking customers the new full metal NFC credit card. Cardholders can enjoy several advantages and exceptional facilities while travelling abroad, making their trips even more memorable, luxurious, and seamless.”

“Through this new credit card, our customers are entitled to access a number of renowned hotels, lounges and clubs as well as enjoy the highest level of professional service at all times. Consumers will also enjoy peace of mind as their trips will be insured by top companies worldwide,” added Mr. Muqames.

Ankush Devadason, Visa’s Country Manager for Kuwait, said: “We are excited to introduce the new credit card experience to ABK’s private banking customers in Kuwait. The design of the card embodies how Visa brings unmatched experiences to a select group of customers who seek personalized and unique experiences. We look forward to introducing more innovative offerings to ABK’s customers, tailored to different segments of cardholders, so that they can enjoy secure, seamless and rewarding payment experiences as well as global acceptance at our more than 100 million merchant partners worldwide.”

For more information about the new credit card, the Visa Infinite Privilege or any of the Bank’s cards, kindly visit eahli.com or contact an ABK customer sersvice agent via ‘Ahlan Ahli’ at 1899899.

