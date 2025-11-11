Doha, Qatar : Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, participated in the Private Sector Forum of the Second World Summit for Social Development, joining global business and policy leaders under the theme “Business for Social Development: Building Inclusive Futures.”

Representing the company, Ms. Asma Masoud, Director of People and Culture at Al Abdulghani Motors, took part in a panel discussion titled “Shared Prosperity Through Responsible Business Conduct.” She shared how the company is embedding the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Qatar National Vision 2030 into its corporate strategy—by integrating social responsibility into daily business practices, promoting workforce empowerment, and advancing sustainable growth.

Highlighting the social and human elements of corporate life, she cited examples such as extended maternity leave, wellness initiatives, and programs designed to promote work-life balance, continuous learning, and employee well-being. She added that taking care of people is at the heart of building sustainable communities.

Ms. Masoud also emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration to drive national development priorities and provide decent job opportunities. She proposed creating systematic frameworks to assess how companies contribute to social and environmental goals, turning impact measurement into a key business motivator that encourages tangible results.

She further underscored the need to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with greater access to resources and financial support, noting that there is no one-size-fits-all model for corporate social responsibility. Each business, she said, must identify its own framework for delivering meaningful, measurable social impact—while learning from and supporting one another.

Through its participation in the Summit, Al Abdulghani Motors reaffirmed its leadership in responsible business conduct and its commitment to advancing Qatar’s sustainable and inclusive development agenda.

About Al Abdulghani Motors

Al Abdulghani Motors a national company in Qatar founded in 1958 and operates in the Automotive industry as the official distributor for Toyota and Lexus in Qatar since 1964. Driven by a mission to be the best in town mobility company, Al Abdulghani Motors provides various mobility services and products, including car rentals, pre-owned car sales, heavy equipment sales, car service centres, and other mobility services.