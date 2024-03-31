Bringing the category defining Akasa experience to Doha, at affordable fares

Doha: Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, commenced operations from Doha, connecting it with Mumbai, with four non-stop flights a week.The inaugural flight on 28th March 2024 departed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 1745hrs IST and arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha at 1940hrs AST.

According to Qatar’s National Tourism Strategy 2030, the country aims to attract 6 million visitors every year. The route, launched in response to the growing demand for air travel between India and the State of Qatar, will provide enhanced connectivity and cargo capacity facilitating trade and tourism between the two countries.

The maiden flight received a warm welcome at Hamad International Airport where its arrival was graced by H.E. Mr. Vipul, the Ambassador of India to Qatar, H.E. Mr. Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, the Ambassador of Qatar to India, among other dignitaries as well as the presence of Akasa Air’s and Hamad International Airport’s leadership team to commemorate the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Neelu Khatri, Co Founder and SVP International, Akasa Air said, “The commencement of operations from Doha marks a milestone moment in Akasa’s journey as we enter a phase of rapid global expansion.The launch of direct flights connecting Doha with Mumbai, will provide momentum to the growing demand for air travel between India and Qatar. Enhanced cargo capacity will also support the growth of bilateral trade between the two countries. Built on a solid foundation of the highest standards of safety and reliability in global aviation, and providing service excellence that is second to none, we hope to become the airline of choice on the route.”

“We are thankful to Hamad International Airport for their support in establishing this connection”, she added

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, also said, “We are thrilled to bring the Akasa experience to Doha, a city that offers a myriad of cultures and tourist attractions. With a laser sharp focus on service excellence, Akasa Air is on a journey to redefine air travel with its category defining and customer friendly offerings such as our in flight meal service Café Akasa, USB ports and comfortable cabin experience, backed by the signature service delivered by our crew members on board and teams on ground. We are confident that travellers on the route will enjoy our distinguished offerings and will have a memorable experience on board.”

Commenting on the occassion Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of Finance and Procurement at Hamad International Airport, said- "We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Akasa Air as they embark on their inaugural international journey to Doha. Their decision highlights the robust partnership between our nations and underscores the prowess of Qatar's aviation sector, with Hamad International Airport serving as a premier hub in the region. With the vast potential of the Indian market, Akasa Air's entry not only fulfills existing demand but also expands passenger choices significantly. The new route between Doha and Mumbai holds immense promise, appealing to both the sizable Indian community residing in Qatar and Indian travelers visiting the nation. We are fully committed to ensuring a seamless launch of operations and providing Akasa Air's passengers with a welcoming and exceptional travel experience."

Commitment to service excellence

Service excellence is deeply embedded in Akasa Air’s culture, and the airline strives to offer a warm and efficient flying experience to its passengers. Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with multiple category-defining and customer-friendly offerings. As it expands its footprint, the airline remains laser focussed on delivering an industry-leading customer experience. Some of Akasa’s distinguished offerings include Café Akasa, its high quality inflight dining service, that offers a wide choice of multi-cuisine, tasty and healthy meals, including industry-first options for a unique and indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Onboard the flight, Akasa’s flyers are treated to cabin comfort that is second to none, comprising softer seat cushions and spacious legroom, coupled with a friendly environment created by its warm and dependable cabin crew. A majority of its aircraft are also equipped with USB ports to charge devices for the duration of the flight. The fresh cabin environment powered by its signature SkyLights makes flying a relaxed and happy experience.

Akasa Air’s warm service and reliable operations have made it the preferred carrier for millions of travellers in India in a short span of 19 months of commencing operations. The launch of operations to Doha marks the airline’s next phase of growth aimed at taking the category defining experience to the world at affordable fares.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (State of Qatar).

A pivotal hub in the global aviation landscape, Hamad International Airport is committed to continual expansion and enhancement of its network. Its strategic geocentric location, reinforces its position as a major player in the region and globally.

As it looks to the future, Hamad International Airport aims to expand its partnerships. In line with this, several new routes are in development. The growth of Hamad International Airport is not only a testament to its ambition but also aligns with Qatar’s broader tourism strategy, contributing significantly to the nation's economic diversification and growth.

Flight schedule:

Flt. number From city (Airport) Departure time To city (Airport) Arrival time Operating days Non-stop/ Through Commences March 28, 2024 QP70 Mumbai 17:45 Doha 19:40 Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Non-Stop QP71 Doha 20:40 Mumbai 2:45 (+1) Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Non-Stop

*Above timings are in local time for Mumbai and Doha respectively

About Akasa Air:

Akasa Air is India’s most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa’s youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service makes this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on 07 August 2022 to support the growing demand across India, currently operating 24 737 MAX aircraft connecting 20 cities across India.

Akasa Air makes its foray into international skies starting 28 March 2024, flying non-stop from Mumbai to Doha, becoming the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of just 19 months since its inception.

With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 23 737 MAX aircraft which delivers superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft also powers a quieter cabin with 40 percent lesser noise fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally progressive company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

For more information visit www.akasaair.com

or via X: @AkasaAir

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/akasaair/

About Hamad International Airport:

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

Hamad International Airport is a candidate for World’s Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport’s latest news on Hamad International Airport’s social media channels:

X: @HIAQatar, Facebook: HIAQatar, Instagram: @HIAQatar, YouTube: @HIAQatar, TikTok: HIAQatar