Sharjah, UAE: Shurooq's flagship development Ajwan Khorfakkan has successfully concluded its participation at ACRES 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah, marking a significant milestone with the launch of Mawj and Ghadeer – the two new residential towers, and achieving over 70% booking rate during the event.

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, said: “We have received an overwhelming response to Mawj and Ghadeer towers at ACRES 2025, reflecting the growing confidence in Khorfakkan's real estate market and Sharjah's vision for sustainable development. Ajwan Khorfakkan stands as a testament to Shurooq's commitment to developing community-centric projects that blend luxury with wellness. Through this development, we aim to provide both local and international buyers with unique investment opportunities and second-home options, offering a lifestyle defined by relaxation, comfort, and long-term value. Alongside our other pioneering developments, such as Sharjah Sustainable City and Maryam Island, we continue to set new benchmarks for innovative, sustainable living spaces in the region, all empowered by the visionary leadership of Sharjah.”

The success of Ajwan Khorfakkan reflects the impressive overall performance, with Sharjah’s real estate transactions reaching a volume of AED 40 billion in 2024, representing a 48% growth compared to 2023. During ACRES 2025, prospective buyers benefited from a 50% discount on property registration fees, making it an exceptional opportunity for investment in the UAE’s hottest and most picturesque emerging destination.

The newly launched towers are part of Ajwan's masterplan spanning 65,269 sqm, which will ultimately feature six residential buildings offering 185 premium apartments. Each residence within Mawj and Ghadeer has been meticulously designed to maximize views of either the Arabian Sea or Khorfakkan's mountain landscape, offering a range of two, three, and four-bedroom apartments alongside premium duplexes.

Ajwan, which derives its name from the Arabic word "Jawn" meaning a small bay, represents a cornerstone development in Shurooq's portfolio. The project offers direct beach access, a marina boardwalk, and world-class amenities, establishing new standards for luxury waterfront living in the UAE's emerging East Coast destination.

Ajwan Khorfakkan offers a variety of apartment types, including two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom apartments, as well as three-bedroom and four-bedroom duplexes. The development offers incredible amenities, including direct access to the private beach and a boardwalk with stunning Marina views, ensuring residents can enjoy exclusive waterfront living.

Additionally, sales remain open for the remaining units in phase-1's Al Joon and Saahil towers, providing investors further opportunities to participate in this landmark development.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Guided by the traditions of the Emirate of Sharjah and driven by futuristic innovation, Shurooq boasts a rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of developments in six key market sectors including hospitality, real estate, leisure, arts & culture, and others, across Sharjah's western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq's portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah's Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah's economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous local and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE's economic standing and development.

About Ajwan Khorfakkan

Ajwan sets a new standard for luxury living, redefining modern life in the picturesque city of Khorfakkan on Sharjah's East Coast. Spanning an impressive 65,269 sqm, this visionary residential project by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) enhances Khorfakkan's allure with six buildings housing 185 apartments, two adult swimming pools, a kid’s pool, a scenic waterfront, and a variety of amenities, dining, and retail spaces. Ajwan also boasts a spectacular 15,000 sqm water park featuring an artificial wave pool, thrilling slides, and winding water passages, adding to the coastal charm of Khorfakkan.

Ajwan derives its name from the plural form of the Arabic word "Jawn"," which describes a small bay and draws a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location of the project, situated by the shore and surrounded by a port, a beach, and a mountainous landscape. The development is strategically located near Khorfakkan Beach and a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheater and waterfall. It is also conveniently situated just minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail - a perfect destination for those seeking rejuvenation amidst nature's beauty.

Ajwan offers an exceptional investment opportunity with competitive prices for beachfront residences, providing breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman and majestic mountains. It seamlessly blends natural beauty with elegant living spaces.

For more information, call 800 AJWAN (25926) or visit www.ajwan.ae.

