Ajman University (AU) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and global impact. Prof. Sai Boddu, a pioneering researcher from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, has been named a Highly Cited Researcher for 2024 in the Pharmacology and Toxicology category by Clarivate™. This coveted title places Prof. Sai among an elite group of researchers whose groundbreaking contributions rank in the top 1% worldwide by citations.

This milestone underscores Prof. Boddu’s exceptional work in revolutionizing drug delivery systems, particularly for ocular diseases and transdermal applications. His research has redefined the possibilities of pharmaceutical sciences, addressing critical global health challenges with innovative solutions.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, lauded this achievement, stating:

“Prof. Sai Boddu’s recognition as a Highly Cited Researcher is a proud moment for Ajman University and a testament to the world-class talent we cultivate. His innovative research advances pharmaceutical sciences and reinforces AU’s mission to address global health challenges through groundbreaking discoveries. This accolade reflects the collective efforts of our faculty to create a meaningful impact on humanity.

With a distinguished career spanning over a decade, Prof. Boddu has achieved numerous milestones:

Authored over 120 peer-reviewed articles in leading scientific journals.

Secured two patents for innovative pharmaceutical formulations.

Co-edited the book Excipient Applications in Formulation Design and Drug Delivery, published by Springer.

Recognized among the top 2% of scientists globally by Stanford University.

In addition to his research, Prof. Boddu serves as an Associate Editor of Cancer Reports and a Scientific Advisor for the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. His leadership in pharmaceutical innovation has also attracted substantial research funding and fostered key industry collaborations, further enhancing Ajman University’s reputation as a hub for academic and scientific excellence.

Ajman University continues to solidify its reputation as one of the UAE’s leading institutions, with a focus on cutting-edge research, community impact, and innovation. This latest accolade demonstrates the university’s relentless efforts to empower researchers and create meaningful global contributions.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae