Ajman: In the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, memorandums of understanding and partnership agreements were signed between His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Dr. Reem Osman Group CEO of the Saudi German Hospitals, and Jasim Al Askari CEO of Gulfa Water at the hospital’s premises to sponsor all events organized by the department.

These agreements aim to set the foundations for a constructive framework and common vision between its parties to achieve the department’s strategic goals which include the organization of sports, touristic, and entertainment events; extending the coordination between all stakeholders, and establish additional partnerships between the public and private sectors to improve the tourism sector in Ajman.

And as per the provisions of the agreements, the Saudi German Hospital and Gulfa Water will provide their services, products, and expertise during the events and activities organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development to support the emirate’s economy and create new investment opportunities in it, in addition to consolidating the efforts of the public and private sectors to provide a unique and exceptional experience for tourists.

The agreement will underline the role of the Saudi German Hospital in sponsoring and participating in the sports, cultural, and health initiatives and events organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development for a period of 3 years, by providing medical assistance and supplies to treat any injury during competitions, in addition to offering the required medical consultations.

The agreements will also designate Gulfa Water as the official hydration sponsor during all sports events organized by the department for 3 years to provide water for all the participants.

About these partnerships, His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated that the department is keen to improve its partnership with all stakeholders from the public and private sectors in order to achieve its strategic goals in fully supporting all events organized by the department, which comes in line with the emirate’s wise leadership and Ajman Tourism’s progressive vision to create a happy community where its people enjoy a high level of leisure and wellbeing which will boost their potentials to ensure the emirate’s development journey.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development said: “We are eager to benefit from the skills and expertise that the Saudi German Hospital and Gulfa Water can provide, and harness our efforts to develop a leading tourism sector that can offer exceptional events and outstanding services for visitors throughout the whole year. We aim from this agreement with the Saudi German Hospital to improve the medical tourism sector throughout Ajman and attract more people interested in this type of tourism due to the important resources the emirate can offer.”

Alhashmi also stressed that these agreements affirm the department’s determination to cooperate with local partners and join efforts to achieve Ajman’s strategic vision and reinforce its position as a leading investment destination for tourism. The agreement will also ensure that all parties will exploit their full capacities to facilitate the procedures for organizing events and offer exceptional services which will have a positive impact on both economic and tourism aspects.

In this regard, Dr. Reem Osman CEO of the Saudi German Hospitals Group quoted: “The Saudi German Hospitals Group pursues its mission of providing the highest standards in medical services, and for that it has joined efforts with the Ajman Department of Tourism Development by establishing expedient partnerships that will further improve the medical sector. Today, we are honored with the signing of this MOU with the department and which will result in a fruitful collaboration between both parties that provides all the necessary medical services during the events and initiatives carried out by the department.”

Jasim Al Askari CEO of Gulfa Water stated: “We acknowledge ADTD’s trust in our products and forward-looking mission. By providing exceptional services and superior products for our customers, we believe our brand will further contribute in the development of Ajman’s tourism sector.”

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/